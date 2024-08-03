The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Chicago outdoors: Classic suburban fishing scene, artful bullfrog, piping plovers' pull

A classic fishing scene at Saganashkee Slough, an example of the pull of the piping plovers at Montrose and an artful bullfrog photo are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
fotw07-31-24SondraSaganashkee.jpg

Classic scene captured with Sondra Katzen fishing at Saganashkee Slough.

Dave Derk

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK

Dave Derk photographed Sondra Katzen in July while fishing at Saganashkee Slough in a classic scene. Jeff Getz of the northwest suburbs “threw in” his artful photo of a bullfrog. Both photos caught me as much as photos as much as for their subjects.

wotw08-04-24bullfrog.jpg

An artful view of a bullfrog.

Jeff Getz

POTW, a random celebration of photos from around Chicago outdoors, runs in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Sunday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

LAST WORD

“A buddy of mine was touring with a couple of punk bands. When they got to Chicago the number one thing they wanted to do was see the plovers. A task they accomplished. My buddy said it was `oddly spiritual.’ ”

Bill McCormick, Renaissance man, creator of many things, including the former incarnation of the much-missed JayTheJoke.com

A piping plover chick nestles its head under the chest of an adult bird as they stand on the sand at Montrose Beach, with sparse vegetation around them.

A Piping Plover chick nestles with an adult Piping Plover at Montrose Beach, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Thursday, Aug. 8: Tony Boshold, “Preparing for Fall lake fishing in NE Illinois and SE Wisconsin and Chicago shoreline opportunities,” Riverside Fishing Club, Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:45 p.m., RiversideFishingClub.com

NIGHT FISHING

Saturday, Aug. 10: Monee Reservoir, free, 7 p.m.-midnight, https://www.reconnectwithnature.org/news-events/event-calendar/midnight-madness-august-2024/

CONSERVATION WORLD

Thursday, Aug. 8-18: Northwest corner Illinois State Fairgrounds during Illinois State Fair, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Springfield, statefair.illinois.gov/ridesattractions/conservationworld.html

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Through Aug. 16: Third lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

Through Aug. 31:Applications open for free upland game permits

HUNTER SAFETY

Thursday, Aug. 8, & Saturday, Aug. 10: Mundelein, arodkey@countrysidefire.com

Aug. 24-25: Morris, (815) 941-1366

Sept. 7:Chicago, https://forms.gle/yUxRfKkHaC5MEh5f9

Full state listing is at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

WINGSHOOTING

Aug. 17 or 18: Introductory days, Shabbona Lake SRA, rakcarlson@comcast.net or (815) 757-2949

Aug. 24 or 25: Hunter clinics, Aurora Sportsmen’s Club, Waterman, hunterwsclinic@gmail.com

Sept. 21 or 22: Hunter clinics, Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, (815)423-5326 Nov. 9: Youth clinic & youth pheasant hunt, Iroquois SWA, Beaverville, (815) 933-1383

BIRDING FESTIVAL

Sept. 13-15: First citywide festival, guided trips, registration opened Saturday, https://www.theurbanbirdingfestival.org/

BEER IN THE WOODS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9icWUDQPUz4

Sept. 21: LaBagh Woods, 1-5 p.m., fotfp.org/event-item/8th-annual-beer-in-the-woods/

