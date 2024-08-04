The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
City views come with political history

With a look ahead to the coming of the Democratic National Convention to Chicago, some recommendations of outdoors spots with political history.

By  Dale Bowman
   
lakefront08-29-16GreatLakesExplorations (2).jpg

View of Soldier Field and the Chicago skyline from Great Lakes Explorations, wake included as a bonus.

Dale Bowman

Carol Cavazos inspired me on Wednesday when it comes to the outdoors and the Democratic National Convention.

“No offense, but you don’t really believe convention goers will go to Palmisano [Park]?” she emailed. “They’ll Uber back and forth between their hotel and the convention sites. Hopefully, they’ll dine at restaurants outside of their hotels.”

She had a point.

For me, in St. Augustine, Florida, I hit the fishing pier. In Memphis, I walk to the Mississippi River. Near Columbus, Ohio, we’ve stopped at The Dawes Arboretum.

Most don’t think like that.

So, I needed a political angle to make such recommendations more enticing. Here’s my top five picks and a political angle.

1) Fishing charters and the Chicago view

lakefrontgeneral.jpg

The best view of the Chicago skyline is from Lake Michigan, such as this one on a fishing trip, where the bonus is catching a big salmon or trout with the skyline as a backdrop.

Dale Bowman

The most inspiring view of Chicago is from Lake Michigan, inside the breakwalls. Best way to get there on a fishing charter or a tour boat. The advantage of a charter is the chance to catch a fish, especially a salmon or smallmouth bass, then take a photo with the downtown skyline as the backdrop.

Political note: Not long after the riotous 1968 Convention, Mayor Richard J. Daley had a famous photo taken holding a big salmon, thanks to the the promoting skills of Capt. Sam Romano. The salmon were Michigan’s Dr. Howard Tanner’s audacious plan, beginning in the ‘60s, to plant non-native salmon in Lake Michigan to control alewives. It worked.

Basic info: Start with Chicago Sportfishing Association (fishchicago.org) to find a charter.

2) Montrose Harbor

montrose09-06-21jettyanglers3early.jpg

Anglers on the jetty at the mouth of Montrose silhouetted at dawn.

Dale Bowman

One of the best land views of downtown Chicago is on the south side of the harbor (site of many graduation, wedding and quinceañera photos). Montrose Beach spawned the international story of the endangered piping plovers nesting (successfully) in the third largest city in the United States. Montrose is a top fishing spot on the Great Lakes. Mid-August will be a touch early for Chinook salmon returning to shore, but there are rock bass, smallmouth bass and northern pike inside the harbor, the occasional steelhead and, with luck, yellow perch on the outside. Montrose is the United Nations of Chicago outdoors, any given day you will hear many languages.

Political note: Because of the mix of diverse users (anglers, birders, bikers, soccer players, walkers, sightseers, boaters, canoodling couples), Montrose could be a text book on political juggling. The two best recent examples are from 2019 and the battle between Jam Productions, the Chicago Park District and the defenders of the piping plover couple, Monty and Rose, over the musical event Mamby on the Beach; and from 2020 when Mayor Lori Lightfoot dramatically cut off access to Montrose at the start of the Covid lockdown.

Basics: On the east side DuSable Lake Shore Drive at the Montrose exit.

3) Palmisano Park

PalmisanoPark07-26-24skyline.jpg

The Chicago skyline as scene from the top of the hill at Palmisano Park on July 26.

Dale Bowman

The top of the hill provides what I consider the best land view of downtown Chicago. The native plantings have come a long way in recent years. The lagoon (needs some work on water levels) has good catch-and-release fishing. It is a prime place for walking, kite flying, sledding and viewing downtown. It’s a model of a 21st Century nature park. The changing neighborhoods surrounding the park have a mix of Irish, Italian, Chinese, Hispanic and others.

Political note: It’s the site of the former Stearns Quarry, part of the FBI’s Silver Shovel investigation.

Basics: Information at chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/palmisano-henry-park.

4. Ping Tom Memorial Park

pingtompark05-26-23shelter.jpg

The iconic pagoda-style pavilion at Ping Tom Park.

Dale Bowman

Architecturally, I find it the most interesting Chicago park. The pagoda-style pavilion is a thing to behold from land or the South Branch of the Chicago River. Last year, Mike Ulreich, of the Ping Tom Park Advisory Council, said it shares many elements of parks he has seen in China. There’s paddling rentals and beautiful views of downtown, and within a couple blocks of the best eating in Chinatown. It’s a walk-in park, where sometimes ground-level trains limit coming and going.

Political note: It’s named for Ping Tom, civic leader of renown who advised Chicago mayors and Illinois senators and governors. He was one of the original founders of Asian American Coalition of Chicago.

Basics: Walk-in on the north end of Chinatown. Information at chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/tom-ping-memorial-park.

5: Northerly Island

northerlyisland09-10-15soldierfield.jpg

A view of downtown Chicago, centered on Soldier Field, from Northerly Island.

Dale Bowman

Beautifully restructured wild area on the site of a former exclusive airport with good walking, biking, sightseeing, fishing and views of downtown, Soldier Field and Lake Michigan.

Political note: Just before April Fool’s Day in 2003, Mayor Richard M. Daley had bulldozers make Xs in the former exclusive airport and turned it into a park. There was one political compromise with the establishment of a music venue, now Huntington Bank Pavilion, on the northern end.

Basics: Information at chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/northerly-island-park.

