The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Outdoors Sports

New directions come with the South Shore Bass Open

The inaugural South Shore Bass Open drew a smaller field than hoped for, but gave indications how far the event can grow.

By  Dale Bowman
   
southshorebassopen08-04-24winners.jpg

Clint Marler and Phil Duracz hold their winning bag Sunday at the weigh in for the inaugural South Shore Bass Open at the Hammond Marina.

Dale Bowman

Share

Sometimes you just need to change direction.

Clint Marler and Phil Duracz of Chesterton, Indiana, did that Sunday and won the inaugural South Shore Bass Open out of Hammond Marina by less than three ounces.

‘‘Today we went the completely opposite direction,’’ Marler said.

They fished well east Sunday in Indiana.

On Saturday, Marler and Duracz fished the Cal-Sag Channel. The tournament was open to Illinois and Indiana waters. Each team could weigh five smallmouth and/or largemouth bass.

They caught limits both days on a wide variety of presentations.

On Sunday, they weighed 14.3 pounds to total 28.30 and earn $7,000. They barely edged Ross Tornabene and Ryan Whitacre, who totaled 28.12.

As he waited to weigh in, Whitacre said, ‘‘I knew we needed 15 pounds today.’’

He was right.

Marler and Duracz are all-around fishermen, becoming partners 13 years ago. They fish catfish most often, but they also learned to fish for whitefish and burbot in southern Lake Michigan.

Duracz held Indiana’s burbot and whitefish records until his burbot mark was passed this year. He still holds the whitefish record (9 pounds, 5.4 ounces).

Marler remembered that record well.

‘‘We were testing out a trolling motor,’’ he said.

They didn’t have a net with them, and Marler landed the record whitefish by grabbing it with his hands.

The inaugural 36-boat field included one father-and-daughter team. Paul ‘‘P.J.’’ Porento and George Osha weighed the heaviest bag of the tournament Sunday with 16.65 to climb into fifth. They had help from Porento’s daughter Mia, 5, while weighing in.

southshorebassopen08-04-24biggestbaglittledaughter.jpg

Mia Porento, 5, helped her dad, Paul “P.J.” Porento (right) and George Osha weigh the heaviest bag Sunday on Day 2 of the South Shore Bass Open at Hammond Marina.

Dale Bowman

Hopes had been for a larger turnout, but the event was professionally staged with the Horseshoe Casino as a presenter and the South Shore Visitors & Convention Authority doing the work. DJ Mike Green spun music adeptly around quipmaster Pat Renwick, who emceed the weigh-in. The Las Mamacitas Taco Truck was a hit with food and cool bottles of Jarritos.

‘‘Hoping to get more success next year,’’ tournament director Dennis Banik said. ‘‘I think all the anglers who didn’t get in this year were scared.’’

I like that feisty jab. Maybe the SSBO can aspire to be our Sturgeon Bay Open.

Wild things

I and some readers think there are fewer monarchs locally this summer.

Stray cast

Coming off Hall of Fame weekend, Warren Zevon is still not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That’s like being skunked when fishing for bluegills.

Share
Next Up In Outdoors
Lincoln Park Zoo now recognized as a botanical garden
Chicago fishing: Year of the Coho keeps rolling, summer patterns hold inland
A fish story big enough to fit the fish
City views come with political history
Chicago outdoors: Classic suburban fishing scene, artful bullfrog, piping plovers' pull
Flooded Palmisano Park piers need help, and it better arrive before the DNC
The Latest
Jonathan Owens Nellie Biles Ron Biles
Bears
Bears' Jonathan Owens 'overjoyed' for wife Simone Biles after Olympic dominance
Owens returned to practice Monday after the Bears let him leave training camp to cheer for his wife.
By Patrick Finley
 
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speak at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.
Columnists
How 'weird.' One word put Kamala Harris on the path to picking Tim Walz to be her running mate
Walz use of the word “weird” to describe Donald Trump and JD Vance put him on the path to be the Democratic vice presidential nominee.
By Lynn Sweet
 
SANCTUARY-080724_3.jpg
Housing & development
Community space South Side Sanctuary opens in 'heart' of Bronzeville
The outdoor plaza launched by Bronzeville Winery co-owner Cecilia Cuff and wellness expert Jasmine Anwuli Michaels replaces a long-vacant city lot.
By Abby Miller
 
Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza (pictured) is a holiday favorite in Chicago. The event will also be held in Aurora this holiday season.
News
Christkindlmarket will not open in Wrigley Field in 2024
The annual holiday markets modeled on one in Germany will open Nov. 22 in downtown Chicago and Aurora, officials said Tuesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot 2024-08-06 164135.png
Crime
Police oversight agency investigates video of CPD officer pointing gun at street takeover spectators
Video footage posted online shows a female officer appearing to point a gun toward people watching a street takeover. The incident happened early Monday in the 5900 block of South Pulaski Road.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 