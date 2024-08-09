The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 9, 2024
Outdoors News Chicago

Last piping plover at Montrose Beach returns after appearing to head south Thursday

Nagamo, the lone survivor from a clutch of eggs spawned at the beach in June, returned to the lakefront Friday, bird watchers said.

By  Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
   
Piping plover chick Nagamo at Montrose Beach Aug. 6, 2024.

Piping plover chick Nagamo is back at Montrose Beach on Friday after possibly exploring the larger area. Its parents Imani and Sea Rocket have already left Montrose Beach to fly south.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Share

Nagamo, the last surviving piping plover chick at Montrose Beach, has returned to the lakefront after appearing to have flown the coop Thursday.

The chick was the only piping plover chick who survived from a full clutch of eggs that spawned at Montrose Beach by Imani and Sea Rocket, two adult plovers that already left Montrose Beach to fly south.

Nagamo, whose sex is still unknown, seemed to have left for the same voyage on Thursday, but volunteers for the Chicago Piping Plovers group reported Friday in a post on X that the chick had returned.

“This isn’t uncommon, especially for a first-year bird, to explore a little before their southern migration,” said Matt Igleski, creative director of the Chicago Bird Alliance, which also helps monitor the plovers. “It’s possible Nagamo is exploring the larger area, trying to figure out if there are other beaches or habitats nearby that look good to come back to.”

Piping plover chick Nagamo spreads its wings at Montrose Beach July 6, 2024.

Piping plover chick Nagamo spreads its wings at Montrose Beach in July.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One example of this is Monty and Rose, the beloved plover couple that died last summer after giving birth to one of Nagamo’s parents. The birds spent time in Waukegan the year they hatched and returned to that area the following spring, Igleski said.

“We often think that birds just come back, breed and leave, but there’s an exploratory phase once the breeding season is kind of done, and that’s where we’re at now with a lot of birds,” Igleski said.

Known for their “pip-lo” song, piping plovers have been an endangered species since 1984. The clutch of eggs that Nagamo was born from offered a promising start to the species’ breeding season in Chicago until the deaths of the three other chicks.

The birds grow to around 7 inches long with a wingspan of 15 inches, and they live on average about five or six years, but some have been documented to live up to 11 years, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

PLOVERCHICK-080624-22.jpg

Piping plover chick Nagamo at Montrose Beach Aug. 6, 2024.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Igleski previously told the Sun-Times seeing chicks leave for the winter brings a sense of relief and a lot of hope.

“It’s fingers crossed because you’re hoping that they make it to wherever they’re going,” Igleski said. “You’re hoping for them to come back next year and hope that you get to do it again.”

Share
Next Up In Outdoors
Last piping plover at Montrose Beach — all alone after its siblings died and parents left — flies south for winter
New directions come with the South Shore Bass Open
Lincoln Park Zoo now recognized as a botanical garden
Chicago fishing: Year of the Coho keeps rolling, summer patterns hold inland
A fish story big enough to fit the fish
City views come with political history
The Latest
OHARE-DEATH-ABC7.png
La Voz Chicago
Mujer muere atrapada en cinta de equipaje de Aeropuerto Internacional O’Hare
Los bomberos descubrieron a la mujer enredada en un sistema de cinta transportadora en una sala de equipaje.
By Mary Norkol
 
Screenshot 2024-08-08 at 5.44.01 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Los Blue Angels vuelan sobre Chicago desde el jueves para el Air & Water Show
El Air & Water Show es un evento anual que atrae a más de un millón de personas a la orilla del lago para ver todo tipo de trucos en el cielo y sobre el Lago Michigan.
By Mary Norkol
 
WORDLAWFUNERAL-081024_8.jpg
Obituaries
Deputy slain at gas station remembered at funeral as 'hero' and 'protector'
Rafael Wordlaw was shot to death July 30 while trying to protect a friend during a robbery at the Clark gas station at 67th Street and Indiana Avenue.
By David Struett
 
Robert Almodovar stands outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Thursday.
La Voz Chicago
Jueza levanta prohibición sobre el uso de celulares en la corte tras hacer amenaza con pena de cárcel
Un asistente legal dijo que está considerando presentar una denuncia ante la agencia de supervisión judicial del estado. “Sentí que era una ‘bully’”, dijo. “¿Cómo puede hacer esto?”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A demonstrator at the Democratic National Convention fights off tear gas as he walks in front of a police barricade at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in August of 1968.
Columnists
A front row seat when 'the whole world' was watching Chicago in 1968
I was a street reporter for the old City New Bureau in 1968. Battalions of anti-Vietnam War protesters were marching on our city streets, and blood was flowing. Some of us watched in real time the marching of hippies, yippies, women’s libbers and anti-Vietnam war vets morph into mayhem.
By Michael Sneed
 