Chicago outdoors: Snail on a bird walk and question on guide at Hennepin-Hopper

Karen Breach emailed, “Thought you might enjoy this photo I captured on a birding event in Hickory Creek Preserve in Frankfort.” She thought correctly. Since I know next to nothing about snails, she informed me that it was a “lemon snail or grove snail (Cepaea nemoralis). It is one of the most common species of land snail in Europe, and has been introduced to North America.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Sunday.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: Do you have any fishing guides you’d recommend at [Hennepin-Hopper lakes].” Roy Olson

A: I was honored to hear from Olson, a former writer at the Chicago American and author of “From Bistros to Bible Study.” However, I don’t know of any guides working Hennepin-Hopper.

An angler silhouetted against the rising sun at Hennepin-Hopper lakes. Dale Bowman

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Fisheries biologist Dan Makauskas, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com

Thursday, Aug. 15: Violetta Talley, “Midwest Bass Fishing Tactics,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, 7 p.m., fishtalesfishingclub.com

CONSERVATION WORLD

Through next Sunday, Aug. 18: Northwest corner Illinois State Fairgrounds during Illinois State Fair, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Springfield, statefair.illinois.gov/ridesattractions/conservationworld.html

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Friday, Aug. 16: First lottery, public duck/goose hunting areas, begins

Through Friday, Aug. 16:Third lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

Through Aug. 31: Applications open for free upland game permits

HUNTER SAFETY

Thursday, Aug. 8, & Saturday, Aug. 10: Mundelein, arodkey@countrysidefire.com

Aug. 24-25: Morris, (815) 941-1366

Sept. 7: Chicago, https://forms.gle/yUxRfKkHaC5MEh5f9

Full state listing is at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

WINGSHOOTING

Saturday, Aug. 17 or next Sunday, Aug. 18: Introductory days, Shabbona Lake SRA, rakcarlson@comcast.net or (815) 757-2949

Aug. 24 or 25: Hunter clinics, Aurora Sportsmen’s Club, Waterman, hunterwsclinic@gmail.com

Sept. 21 or 22: Hunter clinics, Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, (815)423-5326 Nov. 9: Youth clinic & youth pheasant hunt, Iroquois SWA, Beaverville, (815) 933-1383

ALDO LEOPOLD

Monday, Aug. 26: Aldo Leopold Foundation director Buddy Huffaker, Aldo Leopold’s impact on the conservation movement, Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, Indiana Dunes National Park, (219) 395-1882, www.nps.gov/indu

BIRDING FESTIVAL

Sept. 13-15: First citywide festival, guided trips, registration opened Saturday, https://www.theurbanbirdingfestival.org/

BEER IN THE WOODS

Sept. 21: LaBagh Woods, 1-5 p.m., fotfp.org/event-item/8th-annual-beer-in-the-woods/

