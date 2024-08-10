Chicago outdoors: Snail on a bird walk and question on guide at Hennepin-Hopper

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Karen Breach emailed, “Thought you might enjoy this photo I captured on a birding event in Hickory Creek Preserve in Frankfort.” She thought correctly. Since I know next to nothing about snails, she informed me that it was a “lemon snail or grove snail (Cepaea nemoralis). It is one of the most common species of land snail in Europe, and has been introduced to North America.”
WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Sunday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: Do you have any fishing guides you’d recommend at [Hennepin-Hopper lakes].” Roy Olson
A: I was honored to hear from Olson, a former writer at the Chicago American and author of “From Bistros to Bible Study.” However, I don’t know of any guides working Hennepin-Hopper.
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday, Aug. 15: Fisheries biologist Dan Makauskas, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com
Thursday, Aug. 15: Violetta Talley, “Midwest Bass Fishing Tactics,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, 7 p.m., fishtalesfishingclub.com
CONSERVATION WORLD
Through next Sunday, Aug. 18: Northwest corner Illinois State Fairgrounds during Illinois State Fair, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Springfield, statefair.illinois.gov/ridesattractions/conservationworld.html
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Friday, Aug. 16: First lottery, public duck/goose hunting areas, begins
Through Friday, Aug. 16:Third lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader
Through Aug. 31: Applications open for free upland game permits
HUNTER SAFETY
Thursday, Aug. 8, & Saturday, Aug. 10: Mundelein, arodkey@countrysidefire.com
Aug. 24-25: Morris, (815) 941-1366
Sept. 7: Chicago, https://forms.gle/yUxRfKkHaC5MEh5f9
Full state listing is at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty
WINGSHOOTING
Saturday, Aug. 17 or next Sunday, Aug. 18: Introductory days, Shabbona Lake SRA, rakcarlson@comcast.net or (815) 757-2949
Aug. 24 or 25: Hunter clinics, Aurora Sportsmen’s Club, Waterman, hunterwsclinic@gmail.com
Sept. 21 or 22: Hunter clinics, Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, (815)423-5326 Nov. 9: Youth clinic & youth pheasant hunt, Iroquois SWA, Beaverville, (815) 933-1383
ALDO LEOPOLD
Monday, Aug. 26: Aldo Leopold Foundation director Buddy Huffaker, Aldo Leopold’s impact on the conservation movement, Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, Indiana Dunes National Park, (219) 395-1882, www.nps.gov/indu
BIRDING FESTIVAL
Sept. 13-15: First citywide festival, guided trips, registration opened Saturday, https://www.theurbanbirdingfestival.org/
BEER IN THE WOODS
Sept. 21: LaBagh Woods, 1-5 p.m., fotfp.org/event-item/8th-annual-beer-in-the-woods/