Monday, August 12, 2024
Wrangling a big bass to net on an ultralight

Kayla Summins wrangled a big largemouth bass out of the weeds while crappie fishing with an ultralight on Delavan Lake to earn Fish of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Kayla Simmons holds the big largemouth bass she caught while crappie fishing on an ultralight and wrangled to the net.

When Kayla Summins finished an epic battle with a largemouth bass Friday on Delavan Lake, appropriate simultaneous exclamations I can’t print exploded on the video as the fish was netted.

The exclamations were well earned.

The family was crappie fishing when Summins, using an ultralight with 4-pound line, hooked the largemouth. It burrowed into the weeds, finally Summins wrangled it free and to the net.

The 20-inch-plus largemouth weighed 5 pounds.

Summins knows fishing. Along with Mikaela Quinn and Pheona Phillips, Summins was on the all-girl, all-freshman Glenbard North team that qualified for state in bass fishing in 2021.

“She fishes whenever she can in her spare time as she loves the sport,” her mom Nicole messaged. “She works full time and is taking classes in the interim [College of DuPage].”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

