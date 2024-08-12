Wrangling a big bass to net on an ultralight

When Kayla Summins finished an epic battle with a largemouth bass Friday on Delavan Lake, appropriate simultaneous exclamations I can’t print exploded on the video as the fish was netted.

The exclamations were well earned.

The family was crappie fishing when Summins, using an ultralight with 4-pound line, hooked the largemouth. It burrowed into the weeds, finally Summins wrangled it free and to the net.

The 20-inch-plus largemouth weighed 5 pounds.

Summins knows fishing. Along with Mikaela Quinn and Pheona Phillips, Summins was on the all-girl, all-freshman Glenbard North team that qualified for state in bass fishing in 2021.

“She fishes whenever she can in her spare time as she loves the sport,” her mom Nicole messaged. “She works full time and is taking classes in the interim [College of DuPage].”

