Chicago fishing: Coho, kings on L. Mich. & summer regulars inland (catfish, bass and panfish)

The Year of the Coho keeps going along with some summer kings on Lake Michigan and the usual summer regulars of catfish, bass and panfish lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Darryl Shelton emailed the photo at the top as part of a report on Braidwood, see in the Braidwood report.

CHICAGO PASSES

Park Bait and Bridgeport Bait and Tackle are now selling parking passes. Email fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions. Chicago Park District parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

FROGGING

Illinois: From the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

“Bullfrogs may be taken only by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and line, or bow and arrow and arrow, hand, or landing net.June 15 through October 15, both dates inclusiveDaily Harvest Limit is 8; possession limit is 16A sport fishing license is required to harvest reptiles and amphibians”

Indiana: From the Indiana DNR:

“Frog hunting season runs from June 15, 2024 – April 30, 2025, and hunters can harvest the American bullfrog and green frog. The bag limit is 25 frogs per day with a possession limit of 50 frogs, and any combination of bullfrogs or green frogs maybe be used to reach these bag and harvest limits.”

AREA LAKES

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a thick late-summer largemouth bass. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes- We are in the dog days of summer and fishing has been tough. The morning bite has been slow so enjoy the cup of coffee and Kringle. The late afternoon bite has been much better, especially for bigger bass. The focus has been on larger isolated weed clumps in 15-20 fow using a flick shake presentation. The fish hit the bait on the fall so line watching is a must. . . . TTYL Ken “Husker” O’Malley Husker Outdoors

Waterwerks fishing team

Mike Matuk messaged this report:

Quick fishing report, I fished Deep lake up in Lake County today. Caught three northern and two bass all in 15 to 17 feet of water. Fish were deep off the deep weed lines. Bass on a drop shot. Northern on deep diving crank bates.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors , texted:

Cooling nights are going to get all fish into the fall feeding mode. Switch to larger baits for the late summer and fall. This is the time to use a 10-12 inch worm for big bass. Bigger top water baits will also work better for numbers and size of fish. For those that use live bait drop shot an extra large fathead minnow to catch all species.

Pete Lamar holds a largemouth bass caught in the evening in the western suburbs. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, . . . I did spend some time on local ponds and lakes because of struggles on the Fox. I didn’t do well at all in bright sunshine, but the moment the sun dropped behind the trees in the early evening, bass turned on. Nothing huge, but good numbers of actively feeding fish. Aquatic plants are going full bore around the edges, but the water is mostly open; algae are gone and there is plenty of room to work a lure or fly.

A blue heron with what is believed to be a yellow bass on Island Lake. Provided by Rob Abouchar

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale . . . Here in island lake the bass bite is slower but I got one on unweighted Texas rig. The bluegill bite is good with red trout worms and gapen bug under slip float. Some big gills were hitting right off the dock in 3 feet of water. A blue Herron on my dock was photographed by my neighbor bill a desert storm veteran. A big yellow bass i th I nk On the music front I joined the Hurricane Reggae Band on Sunday at keifs reef on melodica for Bob Harleys Iron Lion Zion one of my favorite cuts. As I was watching and waiting for my appearance the music was washing over me and felt pretty emotional in the moment...go I d thing for cheap polarized sunglasses. The conscious rockers have show 3 at the montrose beach dock on August 26th. Gozortenplat is selecting s I ngs for set lis for zappafest show in December with Ray White. Tight lines and good health! Rob

And my Tuesday is made with the music report.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Darryl Shelton holds a good blue catfish from Braidwood Lake. Provided

Darryl Shelton emailed the photo above and this report:

Hey Dale - Let me preference this email by saying I AM NOT trying to get my photo in your suntimes fishing report. I’m only sending these photos because we text about fishing and you’ve given me a few pointers via email. That said 2 weeks while fishing for eater size blue or channel cats at Braidwood this happens to me: 1) Caught my first ever flathead approx 4lbs And 2) Caught the giant blue cat 16lbs - on plain ole

night crawler - the fight was a good 10

minutes because I was using a medium

baitcasting rod so I couldn’t horse him in. Everytime I got it close to seeing daylight

that hog would dive back down like a

submarine! Be Well Darryl

I am grateful for be well sentiments. FYI, he agreed to run the photos.

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset.

Click herefor a preview that gives hope for a good year.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Arden Katz and Roger Jackson caught a wide variety of fish—walleye (including a 27 1/2-incher and a 15-incher), catfish, drum, yellow bass, white bass—with blade baits. The walleye came by a bridge.

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said catfish are excellent, start with medium suckers, stink bait or crawlers; fish bottleneck areas (bridges) with floating rigs with crawlers or leeches for walleye; some suspended crappie and white bass around main lake points, start in 8-12; bluegill are fair.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is open 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30

CHICAGO RIVER

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Dale . . . Perch good in the river by the Riverwalk but haven’t heard of any by us lately. That could change at a moments notice though. That river area has been doing really well on a variety of fish. I have a few friends been fishing it and they been catching a little bit of everything, Bluegill, Bass, Crappie, a few big fish nobody was sure of because it broke the line.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 8/12/24 through 8/19/24 After the past few weeks of rather slow fishing, the overall bite on Delavan is starting to improve. Most of the anglers are having success for most species, with the exception being Walleye which are still tough to find. Largemouth bass are in the weed flats in 15-16 ft of water. They are accessible by using split shot rigged nightcrawlers or drop shotting green pumpkin worms. Some success is also coming along the boat docks on the north shore. The best approach is a Wacky rigged worm in green pumpkin or a split shot rigged nightcrawler. The best place to cast is the location right behind the outboard motors of the moored boats. Bluegill action has been very good. You need to search a bit for the larger fish. The best location for the larger bluegills has been in the 12-13 ft depth range. Look for the fish by Assembly Park or just west of Willow Point. If you don’t have much success, adjust your depth since they are always biting. If you are catching small fish, try adjusting your depth a bit deeper. The best approach is a small split shot with a leaf worm and letting it free swim down to the weed edge. Walleye fishing has been very slow for me. Last week, I tried trolling and lindy rigging leeches without success. We did have a bug hatch last week that typically turns them off. I haven’t had much opportunity to try again, but will check it out in the coming week. As fall approaches, the walleye fishing will improve greatly. They should start aggressively hitting chrome and blue rattle traps or Smithwick Rattling Rogues. The best time to try for them is at dark. Northern Pike action has been slow. I am starting to pick up a few more in the 12-16 ft depth range right on the weedline. The best approach has been fishing Thill slip bobbers or letting the suckers free swim beneath the boat. I like to place the sucker about 1 ft above the weedline. The best location has been by the gray condos which are located by Assembly Park. Perch action has been good on the west end just outside of Viewcrest Bay. The best approach is either slipbobbering or straight lining hellgrammites beneath the boat. The best depth range is 20-22 ft of water. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

DOWNSTATE

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Open daily through Labor Day, Sept. 2, sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Details are at https://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

POWERTON: Both bank and boat fishing are open. Hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. through Sept. 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Open daily, sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at https://www.nature.org/content/dam/tnc/nature/en/documents/2024EmiquonLakeAccessRules.pdf.

SPRING LAKE: Open.

FOX RIVER

Len Cajic holds a thick smallmouth bass from the Fox River. Provided

Vince Oppedisano emailed:

Hi Dale, Fox River report from Len Cajic: “The Fox River remains at a lower water level. The water is slightly stained and is clearing up. Use caution when wading. New holes are forming in some areas. The smallmouth have been holding tight to structure. You can also find them in slack water and near current seams close to the dam areas. Ned rig style baits, wake baits, and crankbaits have been productive in bright colors or crawfish patterns.”

I appreciate the extra effort.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors , texted:

. . . Fox River catfishing is still very good and should continue for several more weeks. Cut bait or stink bait with blood in it works best!

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, I’m curious to hear what your other Fox regulars have to say about the fishing. Condition seemed to be prime-good current, higher than usual flows for August, decent clarity-with one big exception: the water has taken on a green color, which usually means a seasonal algae bloom. The usual spots weren’t producing, so I tried areas that should have the highest dissolved oxygen levels: below dams, in and adjacent to riffles, even a filtration plant outflow. I saw a few carp, but never moved a gamefish. This may continue until water temps start to drop next month.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said tons bluegill and pumpkinseeds near Blackfoot Beach with Berkley Worms or trout worms on the weed line, setting the boat in 16 or 17 feet; .bass fishing was tougher than usual, a few in 20 feet.

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva Fishing report 8/12/24 through 8/19/24 Fishing on Lake Geneva remains outstanding. There are multiple species active. The number one bite on the lake is the smallmouth bass, followed by Lake Trout. There are only a few weeks of summer left so hurry and get out there before it’s too late. Smallmouth bass are in the 18-22 ft depth range. They are biting on nightcralwers, drop shot rigged plastic worms and small suckers. Most of my fish are being caught just west of Conference Point or in Fontana. The fish are in tight schools, so if you catch a couple remain in the same area and you should be able to catch some more. Lake Trout fishing has been very good in the main lake basin. The fish are 70-75 ft down. The fish are being caught on dodgers and flies. Nickel and blue or nickel and green spoons are the best bet. I place the lures about 25 ft behind the down rigger ball. Bluegill and Sunfish are really schooled up in the deep water. The best location has been by Fontana Beach. The bigger fish are coming off of leaf worms fished straight beneath the boat. You will catch more sunfish than you will bluegills but a lot of the sunfish are over 10 inches. Walleye fishing has been average. Again, the best bite is during the night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Trolling crankbaits or lindy rigging leeches are producing most of the action. The best location is by Trinkes or Abbey Springs. Northern Pike fishing continues to be slow. I caught only one last week. For as many medium suckers that I’ve had down in the right depth range that is incredibly slow. I think with the cooler than normal summer, the thermocline isn’t as pronounced and the fish aren’t schooled up the way they have been in recent years. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris texted:

Fishing Report – 8/11/2024 By Mike Norris Big Green Lake: The heat wave of a week ago subsided last Tuesday, and with it came a couple of days with high winds. By week’s end, cooler and calmer weather prevailed, and I resumed fishing on Big Green Lake. Walleyes are still active along the 35-foot break line early in the day on the Shale Bar. I am also finding walleyes around the rock piles on the Baptist Bar. A jig and leech suspended beneath a float or a drop shot rig with one-half of a night crawler stung on the hook are both productive. For smallmouth bass. Look for schools of baitfish in deeper water with your electronics. The bass won’t be too far behind. A drop shot rigged with a plastic minnow imitating bait, and structure jigs with a crawfish imitating trailer are both productive this time of year. We are heading into a time period where bluegills are grouping in mass along out on weed points, and nearby offshore cribs. Based on the size of the bluegills I have already caught this past week; it will be a great late-summer bite for bluegills measuring nine inches or better. Fox Lake: Largemouth bass and walleye are biting early and late in the day. Crankbaits are working well around the islands for largemouth bass. For walleye, try working a jig and crawler out near the drop-offs. Crappies are deeper and can be caught drifting with a jig and minnow through the lake’s basin. Muskie action is slow.

DOOR COUNTY, WISCONSIN

Richard Music messaged the photo at the top and this:

Recent trip to baileys harbor in door county Wisconsin for a salmon trip and made quick work of a 3 man limit. We were out with our good friends Sid and Spencer at silver strike charter fishing.

That trip included the 28.3-pound king in the photo at the top and one of 22.6.

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report for Green Bay.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Bob Johnson holds a walleye caught at Heidecke Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - Heidecke lake on a fall like morning with low 50’s air temperatures at 6 a.m. in early August. Lake temps at 75. Smallmouth Bass bite was pretty good along riprap using bladed jigs and Ned rigs. Caught this solid 24” Walleye early on throwing a white spinner bait for Bass. Catch and Release

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. . . . Kankakee River- Here is a recap from yesterday’s trip to the river. After a total grind of a day at the pits on Saturday with post frontal conditions, the Kankakee was a better option. The river did not disappoint. The top water bite was very good for the first hour and a half. A BPF Lures custom popper was the lure of choice. They key was not to overwork the lure. All fish came on the pause of a few seconds. After that bite subsided, I switched to a bandito bug and picked up a few more. The bite wasn’t as good so I changed it up slightly with a TRD tickle Z and it was game on the rest of the day. The better fish came from saddles and deeper pools versus faster water. The river is in excellent wading shape right now so get out there and hit some rivers. . . . TTYL Ken “Husker” O’Malley Husker Outdoors

Waterwerks fishing team

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Dale No kings yet. Have a few guys trying but nothing to report. Perch good in the river by the Riverwalk but haven’t heard of any by us lately. That could change at a moments notice though. . . . Smallmouth still around the harbors. Sheephead doing pretty good on live crayfish mostly on the Horseshoe but been a few giant ones in the harbor. No Trout to report yet either but should be soon. Have a great week!

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said fishing is good. Out of Chicago, less steelhead and salmon around with warm water piled, try 130 and deeper (better deeper) for good lakers, some coho and Chinook, and even a pink salmon, flashers or Dodgers with flies. Out of North Point 130 to 300 fish scattered, more salmon than out of Chicago (a few kings on the hill early mornings) a mix of steelhead, coho, Chinook and lakers; mornings are better.

LaSALLE LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait , Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Fishing is open at both units.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Minocqua Area Fishing Report Had a rough weekend with cool weather (dropped most lake surface temps by 4-5 degrees+) and lots of wind making for trying conditions. The cooling temps took its toll, but wind was probably the toughest condition to work with. Despite that, some nice fish were caught by anglers willing to tough it out. Bluegill: Good-Very Good – Some very nice Gills (thanks for the tip Youth Conservation Congress anglers) working deeper weed edges (10-14’). Nice fish to 9 ½”. I took the tip to a similar lake 15 miles away and scored similar results with a family of 4 on Monday. Gotta get your baits (leeches, beavertails) to keep the little ones away. Smallmouth Bass: Good-Very Good – Wind the biggest hindrance. Drop-shotting TRD Gobyz:Crawz as well as Savage Gear DS Minnows along 14-18’ weed walls and over 18-26’ rock humps best. Fish to 21” this weekend in less than easy conditions. Largemouth Bass: Good – Still holding in those 8-12’ cabbage beds, feeding on craws (from the looks down their tonsils). Tube jigs working on the outskirts of these beds while drop-shotting Christie Craws and fishing Wacky Worms to dig out of the deeper, thicker stuff. Musky: Good-Fair – For one angler GREAT as Herbert Vella boated a beautiful 48” on a #9 bucktail over an isolated rock bar. Overall, it’s been large bladed bucktails over structure, rubber over open water and evenings with top-water (Fat Bastards). Bite off, but should improve with warm mid-week weather. Walleye: Fair-Good – Took a hit with cold front, yet some deep rock fish still caught jigging and Lindy rigging redtailed chubs and crawlers in 22-30’ rock tops. The shallow bite slowed, but should pick up as minnows and young Perch return to shallows with warmer temps (8/11 hit 82 degrees). Crappie: Fair-Good – As with Walleye, cold pushed them out of weed tops. Those that still caught Crappies found them deeper outside weeds using Charlie Brewer Sliders, Northland Crappie Thumpers and Bobby Garland Itty Bits. With water temps working back into 70’s, expect Crappies to return to higher (1-2’ below weed top) levels Yellow Perch: Good – Still scattered about in 8-10’ cabbage flats. Medium leeches or beaver tails (small night crawlers) and medium fatheads under slip floats. Use extra weight to get bait down quickly past marauding small Gills. Try drop-shotting small crayfish imitation as that is what they are feeding on. Should improve for our brief warm up, those days best. Northern Pike: Fair – Not as many reports, mostly anglers targeting Musky in weeds or Largemouth Bass anglers using lipless cranks over weed tops. #4 or #5 Mepps and spinnerbaits always good choices. Forecast has highs in upper 70’s to low 80’s through Wednesday (8/14), then looks like Mother Nature is going to soak us for a couple/three days. Hopefully, the forecast doesn’t stick and we can get a good week of fishing in. can’t fret until it actually gets here. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sports Shop

– Like us on FaceBook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Since last report lots of wind last week not much fishing for salmon and trout and perch. Water is super warm from portage to Michigan city so not much happening on the lakefront right now. Catfish on Robinson lake in Hobart. Triple S stinkbait and cut skipjack best baits. Catfish on Robinson lake in Hobart. Triple S stinkbait and cut skipjack best baits. Loomis lake in valpo giving up a variety of panfish for those on boats using jumbo reds and waxworms. Kids back to school this week around here will be on the quiet side.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

Staff at Boondocks reported catfish are best bite, shrimp and shiners are best; some hybrid stripers, some on Rat-L-Traps and shiners; bass are OK; perch and bluegill are going on red worms or crawlers pieces; water was 78.5.

Site hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Boondocks is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said silver fish 120-160; no perch reports; in the river some walleye at Berrien Springs on crawlers and otherwise some catfish.

WISCONSIN RIVER

Rob Abouchar messaged: