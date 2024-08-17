Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Chicago outdoors: Artistic water lily and great blue heron rarity

An artistic water lily photograph and a note of golf course great blue heron eating something unusual are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
WOTW08-18-24water lily turned.jpg

A water lily at Chicago Botanic Garden.

Jeff Getz

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

In an email going from the utter dearth of monarch butterflies this year to oak leaf itch mites after the emergence of periodical cicadas, Jeff Getz also included this image of a water lily at the Chicago Botanic Garden. “I have done absolutely no manipulation to the picture other than cropping,” he emailed. “It’s like a painting. Nature!”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sunday Sun-Times. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

WOTW08-18-24heronchipmunk20240811_144034.jpg

A great blue heron about to eat a chipmunk near at Silver Lakes South golf course.

Rick Lucchetti

DALE’S MAILBAG

“We were set to tee off on the first hole at Silver Lakes South golf course in Orland Park [last Sunday]. A great blue heron stalked across the hole in front of us near a small creek. After we teed off and were crossing a bridge across the creek, we saw the heron had caught a chipmunk and was positioning its dinner to gulp it down.” George Cartwright, photo taken by Rick Lucchetti.

A: I’ve never seen a GBH with anything other than fish or frogs, but they are opportunistic.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Chauncey Niziol, local fishing reports, South Side Muskie Hawks, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, 7 p.m., southsidemuskiehawks.org

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Next Saturday, Aug. 24: Northern Illinois Super Duck 50 Gun Raffle and Event, DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, Wheaton, https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Northern-Illinois-Super-Duck-50-Gun-Raffle-And-90797

SHOWTIME

Next Saturday, Aug. 24: Waterfowl Hunters Expo, Sunnyview Expo Center, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., waterfowlhuntersexpo.com

HUNTER SAFETY

Next Saturday, Aug. 24 to Aug. 25: Morris, (815) 941-1366

Sept. 12 & 14: Bonfield, (815) 635-3198

Sept. 14-15: Kankakee, Leroy, (815) 935-2700

Sept. 21-22: Diamond, (815) 907-7345, diamondtrap@indoor-range.net

Full state listing is at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

WINGSHOOTING

Next Saturday, Aug. 24 or Aug. 25:Hunter clinics, Aurora Sportsmen’s Club, Waterman, hunterwsclinic@gmail.com

Sept. 21 or 22:Hunter clinics, Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, (815)423-5326

Nov. 9: Youth clinic & youth pheasant hunt, Iroquois SWA, Beaverville, (815) 933-1383

ALDO LEOPOLD

Aug. 26:Aldo Leopold Foundation director Buddy Huffaker, Aldo Leopold’s impact on the conservation movement, Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, Indiana Dunes National Park, (219) 395-1882, www.nps.gov/indu

BIRDING FESTIVAL

Sept. 13-15: First citywide festival, guided trips, registration opened Saturday, https://www.theurbanbirdingfestival.org/

BEER IN THE WOODS

Sept. 21:LaBagh Woods, 1-5 p.m., fotfp.org/event-item/8th-annual-beer-in-the-woods/

