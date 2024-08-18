Last piping plover chick returns, again, to Montrose Harbor - but this time with a cousin

The last surviving piping plover chick has returned to Montrose Harbor, again, and this time with a cousin.

Nagamo, the only piping plover chick who survived from a full clutch of eggs spawned at Montrose Beach, was seen flying away from the area on Wednesday, according to volunteers from the Chicago Piping Plovers group.

But the chick returned on Saturday, along with another young plover — their cousin from Waukegan.

“Piping plover chicks, especially, are very social, so it was great for Magamo to actually meet someone else,” Tamima Itani, lead volunteer for the Chicago Piping Plovers, said Sunday.

“What was really cute is that they were both feeding together on the pier yesterday and constantly chatting back and forth, so you heard them piping at each other the entire time.”

Seeing Double

Saturday was a day of twos with 2 Great Lakes Piping Plovers and a double rainbow in glorious view from the Montrose pier.



Before today, Nagamo was last observed at Montrose...1/3



📸: Chicago Piping Plovers (Nagamo, Red Dot 2024 Waukegan fledge, August 17, 2024) pic.twitter.com/Hr8c4LsKIU — Chicago Piping Plovers (@ChicagoPiping) August 18, 2024

It’s unknown if Nagamo ventured north to retrieve their cousin, as they were not spotted in that area.

By Sunday morning, Nagamo and their cousin were gone again, perhaps to head south or off on another day trip.

Nagamon went on a similar excursion earlier this month, leaving Montrose Harbor only to return a day later.

Nagamo’s parents, Imani and Sea Rocket, have already left Montrose Beach to begin their journey south.

It’s common for chicks to wander before migrating, while adult plovers go straight south after nesting, according to Itani.

“They (adults) leave, and three to four days later, they’re seen at their wintering location,” Itani said. “They don’t wander, but chicks go visit other locations not far from their breeding sites.”

Known for their “pip-lo” song, piping plovers have been designated as an endangered species since 1984. The clutch of eggs Nagamo was born from offered a promising start to the species’ breeding season in Chicago until the three other chicks died.

The birds grow to around 7 inches long with a wingspan of 15 inches. They live, on average, five to six years, but some have been documented to live up to 11 years, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

While Nagamon could leave the city at any time, the bird has already had a big impact on its residents.

“A lot of people had a chance to meet Nagamo and observe Nagamo on the pier and on the beach,” Itani said. “So it’s just been an outstanding educational opportunity for a lot of people to meet biking plovers, maybe for the first time, or just to get reacquainted with them.