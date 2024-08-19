Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 19, 2024
Outdoors Sports

A northern pike comes with a couple questions

Mike Matuk caught an odd northern pike at the end of July that led to questions on silver pike and possibly Furunculosis, all adding up to an odd Fish of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
pike2024Augustgrowth.jpg

Mike Matuk holds an odd northern pike that led to questions on silver pike and possibly Furunculosis, all adding up to an odd Fish of the Week.

Provided

Share

Mike Matuk caught a northern pike at the end of July on a ChatterBait with a craw trailer. Normally, that’s not particularly notable.

This pike was different, making Matuk wonder if it was possibly a silver pike. Second, he asked about the “one hell of a infectious growth on its back.”

I sent the photo around to a couple people who know lots more than I do.

While noting it is always hard to tell for sure from photos, Lake Michigan program manager Vic Santucci emailed, “That said, given the fully scaled cheek and the rounded fins it definitely looks like a northern pike. Given the pattern that you see from the tail working its way up the body doesn’t really look like a silver pike morph that typically is pale all over the body. I think it’s just a really pale version of a northern.

“The growth on the dorsal fin looks bacterial, perhaps Furunculosis, but can’t say for sure.”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (sometimes the stories are odd, such as this one) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

Share
Next Up In Outdoors
Last piping plover chick returns again to Montrose Beach — but this time with a cousin
Mysteries & questions outdoors: Black Impressionist on Chicago River to Illinois largemouth bass
Chicago outdoors: Artistic water lily and great blue heron rarity
Swimmers scavenge abandoned Divvy bikes from the lake — after Lyft, city did nothing
ReGARding eclectic state-record fish
Chicago fishing: The Year of the Coho keeps going along
The Latest
FILE - Phil Donahue attends a screening of HBO's "The Wizard of Lies" on, May 11, 2017, in New York. Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre, has died. He was 88. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYET104
Entertainment and Culture
Phil Donahue, pioneering daytime talk show legend, dies at 88
Dubbed “the king of daytime talk,” Donahue, whose show originated from Chicago for 10 years starting in 1974, was the first to incorporate audience participation in the program format, typically during a full hour with a single guest. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in May.
By Julie Carr Smyth | AP
 
CPD-02.JPG
Englewood
Man, 59, shot on Englewood porch
The man, 59, was sitting on a porch in the 2100 block of West 68th Place about 11:45 p.m. when someone approached him and shot him in the chest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mourners embrace outside the funeral for 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, held at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview.
Other Views
Muslims will keep facing hate crimes if Congress stays silent
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin plans to hold hearings about threats faced by people in marginalized communities. That’s a good start.
By Salam Al-Marayati
 
Park 566 is a 70-acre park space that was once the site of U.S. Steel's South Works facility
Letters to the Editor
Migratory birds face threat from South Works quantum computing campus
Don’t let the project destroy grasslands that birds depend on, a Hyde Park reader writes. Another reader praises Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, while another sours on the White Sox.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Since moving closer to me, my mom isn’t making any friends
Shy woman resists mingling at senior center, in church, as a volunteer or with neighbors.
By Abigail Van Buren
 