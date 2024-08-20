Chicago fishing: Waiting on shoreline kings

Waiting on shoreline kings (piled up warm water is keeping them at bay) leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Vince Oppedisano emailed the photo above (details and a full size photo are in the Fox River report). I think this is first quillback to lead the MFR. I also really love the spectators on the bridge.

CHICAGO PASSES

Park Bait and Bridgeport Bait and Tackle are now selling parking passes. Email fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions. Chicago Park District parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

FROGGING

Illinois: From the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

“Bullfrogs may be taken only by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and line, or bow and arrow and arrow, hand, or landing net.June 15 through October 15, both dates inclusiveDaily Harvest Limit is 8; possession limit is 16A sport fishing license is required to harvest reptiles and amphibians”

Indiana: From the Indiana DNR:

“Frog hunting season runs from June 15, 2024 – April 30, 2025, and hunters can harvest the American bullfrog and green frog. The bag limit is 25 frogs per day with a possession limit of 50 frogs, and any combination of bullfrogs or green frogs maybe be used to reach these bag and harvest limits.”

AREA LAKES

Peter Nerad holds a big largemouth bass caught from an area lake. Provided

Peter Nerad emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Tim Kough and Pete Nerad caught this 5lb-19" largemouth last Saturday on a crawler in an area lake. Tim likes to find them the most, and I like catching them the most. In other words, a perfect fishing partnership!

Interesting partnership.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a late-summer largemouth bass. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes-During morning hours, focus on deeper isolated weeds for bass using a flick shake presentation. Evening hours work in the inside weed lines by pitching creature baits into weed pockets. Inside turns that have been windblown throughout the day are high percentage areas. Here is the nature pic of the week. TTYL Ken “Husker” O’Malley Husker Outdoors

Waterwerks fishing team

A frog keeping an eye on things. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

The dog days of summer are upon us! August is just that kinda month for us here. . . . My husband has been fishing Skokie Lagoons and catching some small bluegill and bass. To catch you must fish so get out and give it a shot, there is still plenty of summer left.

Allen Shander holds a smallmouth bass caught on a kayak outing on the Kankakee River. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hi Dale, . . . Over the weekend, late afternoon, I tried using nothing but a foam hopper pattern on a local pond, just to see what, if anything, would hit on the surface. At the start it was all bluegills and some nice sunfish. As the sun dropped, bass got active. They were on the outside edges of the vegetation. As can be seen in the image, they were quick to dive into any weeds or algae to try to escape when hooked. The other image is a spider that’s set up shop just outside our garage door. The light attracts a lot of insects after sunset, so it was a wise choice to build a web there. He is making an impact on the local gnat population.

A spider built a web by Rob Abouchar’s garage, a very effective ambush spot. Provided

Now, if only we could train spiders to do that.

Rob Abouchar holds a largemouth bass from Island Lake. Provided

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale On island lake the bite continues to be good despite inconsistent weather. Panfish especially gills were hitting red trout worms readily. Some bonus perch and yellow bass also hitting the ice jigs. A kayak angler reported a good pike was caght on a spinnebait in thick weeds. I witnessed another Kayak angler land a bass on a buzz bait. The kayak action got me motivated to get out in the kayak to give it a try. I was able to catch some bass on wacky rigged senko. The bass were in offshore weeds away from the fillamentous algae slop. I fished the slop with no success but got bites in more clean areas. One of the bass was a really big one that bit as the son was setting and the full moon rising...a memorable catas the big fish was pulling me around as I awkwardly scooped it up. On the music front it’s show number 3 at the Dock at montrose beach this Sunday. Should be a great way to end the summer sessions. The lineup is set for zappafest in December with the addition of our Latvian fiddle player Klaus who works as an aquatic rescue retrieve diver out of Milwaukee harbor. Also a private party at lake Fairfield Saturday with midnite mile. A jM and fishing session for sure. Watching dweezil Zappa last week playing his father’s guitars was quite inspiring. He may have surpassed his dad but FZ would sure be proud. Tight lines and good health! Rob

Savor that, a Frank Zappa mention in the sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

BEAVER ISLAND, MICHIGAN

Mike Lyons holds a salmon caught off Beaver Island in Michigan. Provided

Mike Lyons emailed the photo above and this last week:

Hi Dale, Finally got around to fishing the big lake, mix of lake trout and a lone salmon. Salmon were with the gear set at 65 ft and lakers 125. Bass still cooperating and scattered in the cabbage hitting soft plastics. Here is a picture of a bait that’s working well , called a bellows gill, made by Geecrack, believe they are from Japan. 3.8 inches long, really swims well, not sure if I’m rigging it correctly but bass really like it. All the best, Mike Lyons

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset.

Click herefor a preview that gives hope for a good year.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Kyle Tepper at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said white bass moving around (have to find the schools); walleye improved in 8-12, dragging crawlers, crankbaits or swimbaits; bluegill shallow in 2-6, channels or main lake weeds; largemouth variable, best shallow in the weeds, northern lakes best; perch are good incidental catches; crappie are hit and miss (cooling water should help); catfish are good, stinkbait, river and Nippersink; some flatheads on suckers by bridges; muskie picking up with the cooler water, especially shallow or trolling deep.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is open 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30

CHICAGO RIVER

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

. . . No perch to report in our area but the Chicago River is still producing some catches. Actually the river has been pretty hot for a lot of different species of fish, bass, perch, rock bass, crappie, carp, catfish, bullhead, bluegill, etc. . . . To catch you must fish so get out and give it a shot, there is still plenty of summer left.

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said lots of bass and some crappie on the Riverwalk.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 8/19/24 through 8/26/24 Largemouth bass have finally started to school up. You can pull up to a main lake weed point with rock and catch 5-6 fish in one spot. This should continue as long as the weather remains stable. Most of the success has come while drop shotting 4 inch finesse worms or fishing nightcrawlers on a split shot rig. Look for the fish by Willow Point or the Yacht Club. Northern Pike are biting with the heat. There are some nice large fish being caught. My biggest last week was 36 inches. The best location has been by Browns Channel or by Willow Point. The biggest problem has been getting good bait. The bait at the gas station across the street is now $15 per dozen. The warm temperature takes its toll on the bait. The best way to keep your bait alive is an aerated cooler with cool water. Bluegills are off the weedline in 20-22 ft of water. They can be caught on leaf worms fished on a split shot rig or slip bobber. Look for the fish by Delavan Lake Marina or by the island. Most of the success has come anchoring. It is harder to stay on a school of bluegills when using a trolling motor. I’ve been using Bait Rigs panfish cobra with a split shot placed a foot above the jig. Walleyes are in the middle depth weeds. They are being caught on leeches and nightcrawlers fished in about 14 ft of water. The best time has been right before dark or at sunrise. Most of the success has come on a split shot and a single paint hook. Chartreuse and orange are my favorite colors for the hook. The best location has been by Assembly Park or by Browns channel. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

DES PLAINES RIVER

Daniel Sala holds a sauger caught from the Des Plaines River. Provided

Daniel Sala messaged the photo above of a sauger and this on Saturday:

Got some good ones today Snap jigging a darter head and a jerko minnow

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said some good-sized smallmouth and some pike on jointed Rapalas.

Sey Jay holds a sauger caught from the Des Plaines River. Provided

Sey Jay emailed the photo above and this:

BTW, I caught a mixed bag this morning on plastics. The most surprising catch was two sauger. I’ve never caught them before on the DPR near Axehead lake. One small northern, a crappie, 3 small largemouth, a smallie, and the 2 saugers. Bluegill and crappie in the wood are the best bet during the day. Early and later in the day, there’s a good white bass bite near Partridge Lake

DOWNSTATE

Gene Jarka holds a largemouth bass caught from the Hennepin Canal. Provided

HENNEPIN CANAL: Gene Jarka emailed the photo above and this:

Hello Dale, After 30 plus days of skunks and shorts, I found fish. This past weekend a friend and I hit the Hennepin Canal just outside of Princeton for Largemouth. The bass seemed most active in the fast water closer to the dams. We were throwing pegged Texas rigged Zoom lizards and swimming them over submerged vegetation. We boated about 15 fish between 11” and 16”, including this one. While there were no giants, it was certainly better than sitting through meetings at work. Tight lines, Gene Jarka Princeton , IL

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Open daily through Labor Day, Sept. 2, sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Details are at https://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

POWERTON: Both bank and boat fishing are open. Hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. through Sept. 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Open daily, sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at https://www.nature.org/content/dam/tnc/nature/en/documents/2024EmiquonLakeAccessRules.pdf.

SPRING LAKE: Open.

FOX RIVER

Vince Oppedisano holds a quillback sucker caught from the Fox River in front of spectators on the bridge. Provided

Vince Oppedisano emailed the photo at the very top and the full size version above, and this:

Hey Dale, Fishing has been somewhat slow for me on the Fox River over the past week or so. Late summer can be like that. Water temps have been ranging from the mid-to-high 70’s, and levels have been pretty steady lately. They were up a little with the rain over the weekend. I’ve been trying to locate fish near the dams and more oxygenated water, but I’ve had to work for everything. Topwater bite has been tough...The best smallmouth I found was in steady current near a concrete wall, went about 17 inches. I don’t think I’ve ever sent a quillback photo, so here you go...caught on a crankbait.

Pete Lamar emailed this:

Hi Dale, I fished the Fox once this week, in a different-for me-area. I was just above a dam, so there was little to no current; more like a lake than the river. It could be because of that lack of flow, or maybe much of the river is under the same conditions, but there was floating detached grass and algae everywhere. I spent more time removing it from my leader than fishing. By the end of the session, my hands were green from handling an algae-coated fly line. I got a couple of smallmouths for my trouble.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva 8/19/24 through 8/26/24 Largemouth bass can be caught either flipping the piers or Carolina rigging on the deep weedlines. The best approach for flipping the piers, is a black and blue jig tipped with a craw. For the deep weedline fish, try a green pumpkin lizard. The best depth for the deep fish is 20-26 ft of water. The key to success is a hard bottom. Look for locations like the 700 club point or Black Point. You want the scattered weeds with the steep break. Some of the fish last week were coming out of 30 ft of water. They were chasing the minnow pods. Lake Trout has been hit or miss. I trolled several times last week with no success. The floating weeds have been difficult to work around. You want to troll the main lake basin in 55-80 ft of water. Most of the fish that were caught last week were caught off of nickel/blue or nickel/green spoons. Smallmouth bass have been hitting in 33-38 ft of water. The best approach is either nightcrawlers or small yellow perch fished off the lindy rig. Look for the fish to the west of conference point or by the Military Academy. Some of the fish have been in excess of 20 inches, however there are a lot of 14-15 inch fish as well. Rock bass and bluegills are pretty much everywhere on the weedline in 15 ft of water. The best approach is split shotting nightcrawlers. The average size of the bluegills is about 8 inches and rock bass can exceed 1 ½ lbs. Walleye are being caught at night using large Rapalas fished in 15 ft of water. The best location is either Trinkes or Williams Bay. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Mitch Brown’s oldest grandson holds a largemouth bass caught from Big Green Lake in Wisconsin. Provided

Pastor Mitch Brown emailed the photo above and this:

Oldest grandkid up at Green Lake WI. what’s strange is absolutely nobody in my family fishes, but it’s his favorite pastime he’s got a good friend who are whose family are Fisher folk.

Emmy Heilman from Rockford holds a 4-pound largemouth bass caught from Big Green Lake in Wisconsin. Provided by guide Mike Norris.

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 8/19/2024 By Mike Norris Big Green Lake: Bluegills up to 10 inches are the main attraction this time of year. With surface water temperature falling into the lower 70’s, I find them grouping up in 13 – 20 feet of water along weed edges, 15 - 25 feet on gravel points, and 25 – 35 feet in and around the deeper cribs. My go-to presentation is a drop shot rig with half a red worm threaded onto a small #6 Aberdeen hook. I’m also catching suspended white bass 25 feet down over 50 feet of water. And with bluegills bunching up, it’s a good bet both the largemouth bass and smallmouth bass will be near them. Casting and dragging a jig and pig combination along deeper weed edges is a presentation well worth trying for big bass this time of year. Lake trout are biting on spoons trolled over 120 – 150 feet of water. Walleyes are active early in the morning. Try trolling with spinners or a Walleye Nation Death Jig Rig in 20 – 30 feet of water on either the Baptist or Shale Bar. Perch fishing is slow.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset.

Bob Johnson holds good smallmouth bass from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - Fished Heidecke Saturday morning a few hours for bass. I prefer the overcast days and west winds for all species. Caught several smallmouth around riprap areas and spinnerbaits, bladed jigs and jig with craw trailers. Also caught a few largemouth dragging worms through weeds. Added 1 hybrid late morning on a Ned rig. Great fight! Bigger bass should start up next few weeks late summer to closing of lake.

We are nearing that time of year, where talk comes of the final days at the cooling lakes.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said big channel catfish on big minnows or frozen shad near Peru.

KANKAKEE RIVER

George Peters holds a smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

George Peters emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, river at normal August level. Some problems with floating weeds. Fish feeding in current areas on minnow or craw baits. Expect normal fall, no heavy rains in the forecast. G. Peters.

Allen Shander holds a smallmouth bass caught on a kayak outing on the Kankakee River. Provided

Allen Shander emailed the photo above and this:

HI Dale, hope all is well. Not sure if u remember me, you posted a pic of my buddies muskie up in the Northwoods earlier this spring, anyhow Been floating the Kankakee last two weekends river has been perfect around the Momence area. Between 3 guys been averaging 60 fish per day last two Sundays. Most fish on neds and football jigs/ craw trailers, not a lot of top water action .. Gonna hit state line area this Sunday. Attached are a few of the nicer ones I caught. Best regards Allen C Shander

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said smallmouth at DuSable on Ned rigs; at Belmont some pike a coho on a tiger-striped Cleo; two coho at 63rd last week.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

The dog days of summer are upon us! August is just that kinda month for us here. Everyone waiting on the big guys King Salmon (Chinook). Water is still warm and it is just a bit early but I do have a report from a reputable fisherman that he has seen a couple swimming in the harbor. I have had reports from up north, Wisconsin area that a few have been caught, so they are starting to move around a little. Just have to get out and start casting. Hopefully with next weeks winds the water will cool a bit and we will have at least one caught to report. We still have a lot of original Moonshine lures for those who are skeptical of the new Acme made ones. Quite a few Trout in the harbors but seem inactive in the warmer water. Smallmouth haven’t been very active lately around the harbors. Of course with the N-NE winds the Sheephead are doing well on the Horseshoe on crayfish. To catch you must fish so get out and give it a shot, there is still plenty of summer left.

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said out of Chicago once in a while there’s a king, coho, steelhead or brown, but lake trout are the thing, very aggressive in 115-170 feet, straight out of Chicago and north; morning bite is very important. Out of North Point, warm water slowed the shallower bite, so it’s out to 180-250 for mixed bag with some coho and Chinook, but mainly lakers.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Waukegan 08/19 Hi Dale - This strange year on Lake Michigan continues to be strange. After having 4.5 months of May with limit coho catches almost every trip into August, the Lake jumped directly to October. We now have a fall set up with the only consistent fishing being terrific lake trout fishing on the reefs. Most of the lakers are holding in deeper water just off the reefs. Jimmy Fly Mo Rigs in yellows, greens and aqua pulled behind chrome dodgers have been great. Magnum Warrior Hey Babe and Green Dolphin on 300 and 400 coppers and on deep downriggers in the bright sun have been good too. The warm water now packed in the South end of the lake made bonus kings and coho tougher to find. We are still getting a few on flasher/fly with Musselhead Cornfed and Megatron flashers and Jimmy Fly Bullfrog and Superfrog flies on wire divers. 200 to 400 coppers with standard size Warrior UV elite spoons in Hey Babe and other green patterns have taken a few. I haven’t seen anything in the harbor or heard of anyone getting any staging kings this week. This water is just too warm. More North wind this week will not help. Scott Wolfe312-933-0552

LaSALLE LAKE

The Illinois Conservation Police is investigating two drowning deaths. https://dnr.illinois.gov/press-release.30331.html

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

LAUDERDALE CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said that he did very well on largemouth bass on a weightless Texas-rigged KVD Worm on a 3/0 hook casting shorelines in 5 feet, catching came on the fall.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait , Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Mladenik of bigsmallmouthbass.com emailed:

The smallmouth bass fishing on the Menominee River is holding steady. With the water being low and clear, which is usual for August, it’s an excellent time to land some river smallmouth. The topwater bite is hit-or-miss, so use topwater lures occasionally throughout the day. A range of techniques is effective, including swimbaits, ned rigs, and Case sinking shads nose-hooked with a 1/0 Spearpoint Finesse Hook, as well as Case Magic Stiks rigged wacky style. Expect this pattern to hold until early September.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Following a couple of lousy days last week (and it wasn’t just me…), fishing picked back up with the arrival of some stable weather. The cool down hit the bite surprisingly hard considering it wasn’t major. Water temps dipped below 70 degrees by Friday (8/16) only to return into the low 70’s by Sunday (8/18). Largemouth Bass: Fair-Good – Action returned as waters warmed. Largemouth holding on outside weed edges of 8-14’ taking tube jigs, Wacky Worms, 3-4” swimbaits and small (1/16 oz) hair jigs. With waters warming, expect the top-water frog bite to return. Active fish will be back to smashing Whopper Ploppers and buzzbaits by the weekend with high temps expected in the 80’s. Smallmouth Bass: Fair-Good – Liking the warm up. Drop-shotting craw imitations, 3” Gulp Alive minnows or leeches, over rock/gravel humps, along coontail edges of 14-18’ that has sandgrass “pockets” outside. Ned rigs with Ned craws also worth trying. Bluegill: Fair-Good – Suspending outside weed edges of 10-16’. Tiny tubes, jigs tipped with waxies or small leeches. Watch for flying ant hatch to happen soon, brings up fun top-water action. Walleye: Poor-Good – Following a couple tough days, bite came back using redtails, crawlers and large leeches. Belly check shows feeding on small Perch. Weed bite improved while rock bite slowed. Yellow Perch: Poor-Good – Uptick with warmer weather. Continue to probe cabbage flats of 8-12’ using medium fatheads, leeches or small crawlers (beavertails). Heavier jigs like 1/8 oz or weight your slip-floats to get bait past high riding Bluegills. Musky: Poor-Good – Same mid-week blahs followed by action as water warmed. Night time anglers on loud top-water or glow bladed bucktails. Off-shore on rubber baits while some early morning action on bucktails at weed tops. Crappie: Poor-Fair – Hasn’t quite picked up, but will. Stick to live bait near wood when things are slow. Once water temps climb expect to see some action as they chase small jigs and bladed baits through weed tops. Northern Pike: Poor-Good – Picking up as anglers casting Musky baits scoring Pike on bucktails. Cooler water called for live bait, but spinnerbait and chatterbait action improving. Nice steady forecast in mid-70’s until Saturday (8/24) which will start a late summer “scorcher” into the 80’s. Expect some good top-water action for Largemouth, Smallies and Musky. Perch, Walleye and Gill action should improve also. Typically, a quiet weekend with school preparations leading to a lull of activity on the lakes. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sports Shop

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Not much Lake Michigan fishing going on out of portage and Michigan city lake has been rough and water warm top to bottom. It’s got a little quiet since the kids when back to school as it does every year Catfish at cedar lake in cedar lake Indiana is good using triple s stinkbait and skipjack. Loomis lake in valpo giving up panfish for those in boats moving around the weed edges using jumbo red wigglers and waxworms.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

Staff at Boondocks reported walleye on leeches by the stumps, especially early and late; hybrid stripers on chicken liver near the dam; catfish good on frozen shrimp on the bottom; bluegill off the points; water was 76 degrees.

Site hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Boondocks is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said everything is slow with the north winds, jigging some kings at the mouth of the Paw Paw.

ST. LAWRENCE RIVER

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors , texted:

The winds blew about 10-15 so it was damp and cold. Today it’s partly sunny with north winds at 10 and it the 50s. Caught lots of smallmouth in the 2.75 to 4lb range. Drop shot, Carolina rig and Tokyo rig all are working with Berkley Max Scent plastics. Caught them in 20-47 feet of water and the current rips here. If you ever get the chance get here to fish it’s awesome!

He is there for an upcoming tournament and sent this report.

WOLF LAKE

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said at Wolf Lake, some pike (Illinois side) and walleye (Indiana side).

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: