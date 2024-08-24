Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Chicago outdoors: Fawn with "zoomies," artful hummingbird photo & camo wipes

A fawn with “the zoomies” in a cemetery, an artful photo of a hummingbird and the moon, and a note on camouflage wipes are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
WOTW08-25-24Fawn_900.jpg

A fawn running with “the zoomies” at Rosehill Cemetery.

Paul Vriend

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend photographed this fawn in flight, or as he put, “This fawn in Rosehill Cemetery has the zoomies.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Sunday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

WOTW08-25-24Hummingbird on daytime moon.png

A hummingbird against the moon in Frankfort.

Javier Ramirez

“A friend of mine, Javier Ramirez, took the attached photo of a ruby-throated hummingbird perched on a neighbor’s dead cottonwood that hangs over his yard in Frankfort. He and his wife have the most beautiful yard -- front is savanna with native plants and a grass path, back is mostly gorgeous vegetable garden but some prairie and a tiny pond that gets rainwater from their roof. Hummingbird has been there for years; she finds plenty of nectar and small insects to feed her young because Kim uses no insecticides on her veggies.” Marianne Hahn

A: I love Ramirez’s photo, but I also love the conservation ethic they have. There are multiple interconnections in the nature world.

LAST WORD

“Dude Wipes Goes Incognito: New Camouflage Pack for Hunters Who Give a Crap”

Best headlined outdoors pitch I’ve seen, which came for Dude Wipes latest, designed by Realtree Advantage, via PR Newswire

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Next Saturday, Aug. 31: Final day to apply, free upland game permits

Next Saturday, Aug. 31: Final Day, first lottery, public duck/goose hunting areas

Sept. 1: Dove season opens

Sept. 1-15: Early Canada goose season

ALDO LEOPOLD

Monday, Aug. 26:Aldo Leopold Foundation director Buddy Huffaker, Aldo Leopold’s impact on the conservation movement, Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, Indiana Dunes National Park, (219) 395-1882, www.nps.gov/indu

MUSHROOM SHOW

Sept. 1: Illinois Mycological Association’s annual show, Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe, 10 a.m.-4:30, illinoismyco.org/about-us/annual-show/

Annual Show

HUNTER SAFETY

Sept. 12 & 14:Bonfield, (815) 635-3198

Sept. 14-15:Kankakee, Leroy, (815) 935-2700

Sept. 21-22:Diamond, (815) 907-7345, diamondtrap@indoor-range.net

Sept. 26 & 28: Newark, davidpaulinski@gmail.com

Full state listing is at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

WINGSHOOTING

Sept. 21 or 22: Hunter clinics, Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, (815)423-5326

Nov. 9:Youth clinic & youth pheasant hunt, Iroquois SWA, Beaverville, (815) 933-1383

BIRDING FESTIVAL

Sept. 13-15: First citywide festival, guided trips, registration opened Saturday, https://www.theurbanbirdingfestival.org/

BEER IN THE WOODS

Sept. 21: LaBagh Woods, 1-5 p.m., fotfp.org/event-item/8th-annual-beer-in-the-woods/

