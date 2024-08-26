Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 26, 2024
Sharing a first Chicago walleye and a Chicago river assessment

Philip Jordan caught his first Chicago walleye to earn Fish of the Week and gave a fair assessment of the experience of fishing the Chicago River.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Philip Jordan holds his first Chicago walleye.

Philip Jordan caught his first Chicago walleye last week and gave a clear-eyed of fishing the Chicago River.

They were fishing the North Branch when the walleye came.

“It was a really fun multi-species day,” he messaged on Instagram. “We caught some healthy-sized crappie, a fat catfish, too many largemouth [bass] to count, and even a white bass. It’s nice to see so many fish thriving in the river!

“It’s sad to see how much litter is on the riverbank, but progress is progress!”

That’s a notable catch and a well-rounded assessment of fishing the Chicago River.

fotw08-28-24crappieChicagoRiver.jpg

A crappie caught from the North Branch of the Chicago River.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (sometimes the stories are odd, such as this one) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

