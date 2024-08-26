Sharing a first Chicago walleye and a Chicago river assessment

Philip Jordan caught his first Chicago walleye last week and gave a clear-eyed of fishing the Chicago River.

They were fishing the North Branch when the walleye came.

“It was a really fun multi-species day,” he messaged on Instagram. “We caught some healthy-sized crappie, a fat catfish, too many largemouth [bass] to count, and even a white bass. It’s nice to see so many fish thriving in the river!

“It’s sad to see how much litter is on the riverbank, but progress is progress!”

That’s a notable catch and a well-rounded assessment of fishing the Chicago River.

A crappie caught from the North Branch of the Chicago River. Provided by Philip Jordan

