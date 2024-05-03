The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 3, 2024
FUNERAL-043024-18.JPG

Edith Huesca, mother, of Officer Luis Huesca, holds onto a Chicago flag during her son’s funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 13 photos from this week in news

Slain Officer Luis Huesca is laid to rest, construction begins on the now Google-owned Thompson Center, and pro-Palestinian encampments appear on college campuses.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
HSPROTESTS-050224 28.jpg

High School students march towards the University of Chicago in solidarity with the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests on Wednesday May 1.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

THOMPSONCENTER-050324-7.jpg

Construction crews begin to demolish the facade of the Thompson Center in The Loop, Thursday, May 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

FOSSILAB-050324-11.jpg

Fossils are on display at a new, 6,000-square-foot dinosaur and fossil lab in Washington Park. The lab officially opens May 3.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Flanked by Chicago Police motorcycles, the hearse carrying the body of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca travels northbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park Zoo to Rosehill Cemetery, Monday, April 29, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

FUNERAL-043024-32.JPG

Police stand at attention as the hearse carrying Officer Luis Huesca is parked at the head of the motorcade during the funeral for Officer Luis Huesca outside of St. Rita Cascia Shrine Chapel at 7740 S Western Ave in Ashburn on Monday. Officer Luis Heusca was set and killed during a carjacking outside his home in Gage Park. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DEPAULPROTEST-050124-04.JPG

Palestinian supporter (left) confronts an Israeli supporter as he films him as Israeli supporters walk by an encampment as a counter-protest where supporters of Palestine have set up their encampment at the Quad of DePaul University on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Students of DePaul join campuses across the country demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DEPAULPROTEST-050124-06.JPG

An Israeli supporter rips off a sign from a post as Israeli protesters by an encampment as a counter-protest where supporters of Gaza and Palestine have set up their encampment at the Quad of DePaul University on Tuesday. Students of DePaul join campuses across the country demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DEPAULPROTEST-050124-08.JPG

An Israeli supporter walks by an encampment as a counter-protest to supporters of Palestine have set up their encampment at the Quad of DePaul University on Tuesday. Students of DePaul join campuses across the country demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

MEMORIAL-042924_27.jpg

Juan Cayetano holds a crafted piece of wood honoring Chicago police officer Luis Huesca across the street from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, Ill., where Huesca’s visitation is being held, Sunday, April 28.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

C2E2-042724_5.jpg

Adeline Solis, 3, who is dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” interacts with R2-D2 from “Star Wars” during the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, known as C2E2 at McCormick Place, Friday, April 26.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

C2E2-042724_1.jpg

Steve Ormins, who is dressed as “The Picasso,” stands near the entrance during the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, known as C2E2 at McCormick Place, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

YELPLIST-050124-04.JPG

Darcy Circa, a pet care manager at Chicago Pet Sitters, stops to pet Coco during a walk in Lake View, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

