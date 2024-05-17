Picture Chicago: 16 Sun-Times photos worth seeing this week
The Chicago Bears held their rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, the city’s Jewish community celebrated Israel Independence Day during an event at Daley Plaza, and police cleared out the Chicago area’s last remaining pro-Palestinian protest encampment at DePaul University.
The Latest
Scheffler’s attorney Steve Romines described the situation as a misunderstanding and told The Associated Press, “We will litigate the case as it goes.”
The UConn guard is projected to be the top overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
The Cubs outfielder is slashing .220/.331/.320 entering Friday’s game.
Los jóvenes y adultos jóvenes negros y latinos que ponen fin a sus vidas a edades más tempranas apuntan a la necesidad de una intervención temprana en las escuelas y clínicas comunitarias, escriben dos investigadores de la University of Chicago.
Infielder Braden Shewmake was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.