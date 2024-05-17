Picture Chicago: 16 Sun-Times photos worth seeing this week

Jeanna Joseph Kelley, sister of Abnerd Joseph, wipes tears from her cheeks while Joseph’s two brothers Jay Charles (right) and Bryan Bien-aime stand beside a photo of Joseph during a news conference at Romanucci and Blandin’s office in River North, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Joseph was an assistant principal at Intrinsic High School who was fatally shot allegedly by another resident on September 14, 2023 inside The Legacy at Millennium Park, where Abnerd lived, while Joseph was in an emotional crisis, according to a press release. Attorneys representing Joseph’s family announced that they filed a civil lawsuit for wrongful death on May 14 against entities that owned and managed the building, the security company and the alleged gunman.