Friday, May 17, 2024
Kids react to a tiger puppet operated by performers before the Buckingham Fountain is turned on at Grant Park, Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 16 Sun-Times photos worth seeing this week

The Chicago Bears held their rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, the city’s Jewish community celebrated Israel Independence Day during an event at Daley Plaza, and police cleared out the Chicago area’s last remaining pro-Palestinian protest encampment at DePaul University.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Students walk out of class at DePaul University in protest of the attacks by Israel on civilians in Gaza, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Protesters gathered in the quad where a protest encampment has been taking place for over two weeks. | Jim Vondruska/For Sun-Times

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Crews disassemble the pro-Palestine protest encampment in the quad at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus, Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A protester prays while others rally on Fullerton Avenue while crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian encampment in the quad at DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus in Chicago, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Protesters chant across the street from DePaul University in Lincoln Park, hours after Chicago police cleared the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus early Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A DePaul University personnel hangs a sign that reads, “Quad Closed Until Further Notice. Do Not Enter” on the fence of DePaul University in Lincoln Park, hours after Chicago police cleared the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus early Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

La Shann Walker bows her head while praying during a press conference to raise awareness on missing persons cases at Daley Plaza, Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Aaron Novinger, who is biking from Texas to Washington, D.C. to advocate for more severe penalties for people who victimize others in Ponzi schemes, rides his bike along I-80 in Indiana, Friday, May 10, 2024. Novinger, who says he spends about five to six hours a day biking on the shoulder of interstate highways, is supported by his wife who drops him off and meets him at certain points along the route. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Aaron Novinger, who is biking from Texas to Washington, D.C. to advocate for more severe penalties for people who victimize others in Ponzi schemes, rides his bike along I-80 in Indiana, Friday, May 10, 2024. Novinger, who says he spends about five to six hours a day biking on the shoulder of interstate highways, is supported by his wife who drops him off and meets him at certain points along the route.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Jewish community holds an event celebrating Israel Independence Day at Daley Plaza, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter poses for a photo during Chicago Sky Media Day at Wintrust Arena in South Loop, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches as quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, throws the ball during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Saturday, May 11, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches as quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, throws the ball during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Graduate Gwendolyn Townsend comes running into the courtroom late during the RAP/WRAP Drug Treatment Court graduation at the Cook County Courthouse, Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Graduate Gwendolyn Townsend comes running into the courtroom late during the RAP/WRAP Drug Treatment Court graduation at the Cook County Courthouse, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Richard Globensky, of Georgia, walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after pleading guilty to transporting stolen golf merchandise and memorabilia from the Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Richard Globensky, of Georgia, walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after pleading guilty to transporting stolen golf merchandise and memorabilia from the Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Employees react as Chicago police investigate a fight at Eataly, at 43 E. Ohio St. in River North, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Employees react as Chicago police investigate a fight at Eataly in River North, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Jeanna Joseph Kelley, sister of Abnerd Joseph, wipes tears from her cheeks while Joseph’s two brothers Jay Charles (right) and Bryan Bien-aime stand beside a photo of Joseph during a news conference at Romanucci and Blandin’s office in River North, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Joseph was an assistant principal at Intrinsic High School who was fatally shot allegedly by another resident on September 14, 2023 inside The Legacy at Millennium Park, where Abnerd lived, while Joseph was in an emotional crisis, according to a press release. Attorneys representing Joseph’s family announced that they filed a civil lawsuit for wrongful death on May 14 against entities that owned and managed the building, the security company and the alleged gunman. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Jeanna Joseph Kelley, sister of Abnerd Joseph, wipes tears from her cheeks while Joseph’s two brothers Jay Charles (right) and Bryan Bien-aime stand beside a photo of Joseph during a news conference at Romanucci and Blandin’s office in River North, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Joseph was an assistant principal at Intrinsic High School who was fatally shot allegedly by another resident on September 14, 2023 inside The Legacy at Millennium Park, where Abnerd lived, while Joseph was in an emotional crisis, according to a press release. Attorneys representing Joseph’s family announced that they filed a civil lawsuit for wrongful death on May 14 against entities that owned and managed the building, the security company and the alleged gunman.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Karen Fructuso, a pastry chef for 15 years at Bent Fork Bakery, demonstrates how she makes “cicada cakes,” at Bent Fork Bakery in Highwood, Ill., Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Cicada cakes are made of yellow or chocolate cake dipped in ganache and topped with more chocolate candy. The bakery sells about 200-300 pieces a day, according to their owner Liz Bearwald. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Karen Fructuso, a pastry chef for 15 years at Bent Fork Bakery, demonstrates how she makes “cicada cakes,” at Bent Fork Bakery in Highwood, Ill., Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Cicada cakes are made of yellow or chocolate cake dipped in ganache and topped with more chocolate candy. The bakery sells about 200-300 pieces a day, according to their owner Liz Bearwald.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

