Friday, May 31, 2024
Gabito Ballesteros performs at Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Gabito Ballesteros performs at the Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 15 Sun-Times photos from 2024's last week of May

Chicago’s public lakefront beaches opened for the summer season, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the city is taking steps to expand mental health services, and plans for the first Chicago Fashion Week were announced.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Maluma performs at Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Maluma performs at the Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr. speaks during a Chicago City Council transportation committee hearing at City Hall in the Loop, Thursday, May 30, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr. speaks during a Chicago City Council transportation committee hearing at City Hall in the Loop, Thursday, May 30, 2024. Carter lashed out at City Council members demanding his ouster, calling it part of Chicago’s sordid “history of attacking and trying to bring down” African American leaders.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Severe thunderstorms roll in as beachgoers visit North Ave Beach as Chicago's public lakefront beaches open for the summer season. The beaches will be open daily with lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. on Friday May 24, 2024.

Severe thunderstorms roll in while beachgoers visit North Ave Beach as Chicago’s public lakefront beaches open for the summer season, Friday May 24, 2024. The beaches will be open daily with lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

JACKMURRAY-053124-12.JPG

Donny and Tom Murray wipe away tears during a press conference regarding the fatal police shooting of their son, Jack Murray, in Elk Grove at Romanucci & Blandin offices in the Loop, Thursday, May 30, 2024. A civil lawsuit has been filed for the early December police shooting death.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Annie Howard, an activist with Just Cause for Eviction, speaks to reporters during a rally outside First Western Properties’ office, 1205 W. Adams St. in the West Loop on Thursday. The firm owns many rental units in Pilsen and Little Village, and tenants say the firm hasn’t been responsive to requests for repairs.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

PRFESTIVAL-052924-04.JPG

Ivelisse Diaz and her band perform a bombera dance at the announcement of the 46th annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade and Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival this summer in Humboldt Park, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks outside the Roseland Health Center at 120 W. 111th St. on Thursday, May 30, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson announces the city is reopening the Roseland Mental Health Center and adding mental health services at the Chicago Department of Public Health vaccine clinic in Pilsen and at the Legler Library in Garfield Park during a news conference outside the Far South Side center, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

LSDCONSTRUCTION-052824-1.jpg

Vehicles race southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park Zoo, Monday, May 27, 2024. Construction Crews will be shutting down up to 3 lanes of traffic from West Irving Park Road to West La Salle Drive.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

BARNESNOBLE-053024-09.JPG

Customers browse the books at the Grand Opening of the new Barnes & Noble at 651 W. Diversey on the North Side, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Natalie Bryant models clothes by Jamie Hayes from Hayes' line "Production Mode" at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago in Streeterville, where plans for the first Chicago Fashion Week were announced, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The event will run from October 9 to 20, with programs across the city.

Natalie Bryant models clothes by Jamie Hayes from Hayes’ line “Production Mode” at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago in Streeterville, where plans for the first Chicago Fashion Week were announced, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The event will run from October 9 to 20, with programs across the city.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A Save A Lot store located at 4439 W. 63rd street in West Lawn sits closed for renovations on Tuesday May 28, 2024. Yellow Banana's Save A Lot stores have once again passed many opening deadlines as they have less than one year to open 6 stores

Workers renovate a Save A Lot store at 4439 W. 63rd St. in West Lawn, Tuesday May 28, 2024. Yellow Banana, the operator of Save A Lot stores, was given 24 months under a contract with the city that approved $13.5 million in subsidies to rehab six stores. More than halfway in, all those stores are closed for construction and none have been renovated.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

FIREMEMORIAL-052924-05.JPG

Chicago Fire Department candidates salute as members of the CFD color guard walk by during a firefighter memorial at the Holy Family on the Southwest Side, Monday, May 27, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

On Saturday morning, people walk past the "Boundless Impact" butterfly sculpture by Englewood Arts Collective, which is part of The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum's "Flight of Butterflies" exhibit on Magnificent Mile, Saturday, May 26, 2024.

On Saturday morning, people walk past the “Boundless Impact” butterfly sculpture by Englewood Arts Collective, which is part of The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum’s “Flight of Butterflies” exhibit on Magnificent Mile, Saturday, May 26, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

WOOGMS-052924-04.JPG

The Jessie White Tumbling Team performs at the The Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society parade in Lake View, Monday, May 27, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

