Picture Chicago: Can't-miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Northbrook police Officer Angelo Wells touches the rear of a vehicle — leaving his fingerprints as evidence, if necessary — during a traffic stop in the northern suburb, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Wells was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic disturbance Aug. 5, 2020 in the 1300 block of South Lawndale while working in District 10 for the Chicago Police Department. The gunshot broke his femur. He recovered, and rejoined law enforcement, but in the Northbrook Police Department.