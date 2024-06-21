Picture Chicago: Can't-miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Chief Keef performed in the Chicago area for the first time in nearly 12 years, Mayor Brandon Johnson toured North Lawndale — aiming to show a different side of the neighborhood — on Juneteenth, and a historic heat wave hit the city.
Two men carry a mattress near one of the trochas, illegal trails that many people use to cross over to Venezeula in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Reporter Chip Mitchell and Photographer Anthony Vazquez spent two weeks in Colombia to see how it’s managing its border and trying to integrate Venezuelan migrants. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 11
Desiré Borges holds her daughter in her arms outside their home in an unsanctioned neighborhood outside Los Patios, Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 11
Zoheny Lugo holds her son in her arms alongside her daughter at her home in the Patio Bonito neighborhood in Bogotá, Colombia, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 11
Danny Díaz cuddles one of his cats at his home in a migrant settlement outside of Ciudad Bolívar, a vast low-income area built atop steep hills in southern Bogotá, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 11
A man carries a large bag of recycled material on the trochas, illegal pathways crossing the border between Venezuela and Colombia in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Many use these trochas to transport goods back and forth between the countries illegally. They are heavily controlled by armed groups. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 11
Melany Oreste (left) and Eider Torres (right) travel together on the Pamplona-Cucuta highway near the Los Acacios toll outside of Cucuta in Norte de Santander, Colombia, Sunday, April 14, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 11
Lenis Suárez and her children stand in the hallway in the the home they share near La Parada, Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Thursday, April 11, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
7 of 11
Desiré Borges’ family stand outside their home in an unsanctioned neighborhood outside of Los Patios, Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
8 of 11
A recycler drops off a bag of items to sell as a form of income in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
9 of 11
Asneidis Vega stands in her living room at her home in a migrant settlement of Ciudad Bolívar, a vast low-income area built atop steep hills in southern Bogotá, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
10 of 11
A member of the military provides security down a trail while the mayor of Cucuta looks over efforts to clean up public spaces in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Friday, April 12, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
11 of 11
The Latest
Wily played Kamekona on “Hawaii Five-0” from 2010 through 2020. He continued in the same role with the reboot of “Magnum P.I.”
Springsteen, McCartney and other famous fans talk up the musician and ‘Sopranos’ star in comprehensive documentary.
En plena gira por Norteamérica con Caifanes, la banda mexicana celebra sus 35 años de carrera y el lanzamiento de “La Bas(e)” canción dedicada a los migrantes.
Los Bomberos de Chicago respondieron a una llamada de un incendio el miércoles en un taller de reparación de automóviles y baterías alrededor de las 6 p.m.
El alcalde Johnson anuncia la expansión de un fondo de $10 millones para las víctimas de la violencia armada y sus familias
La ex alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot creó el Fondo Suplementario de Emergencia para Víctimas como proyecto piloto en cinco comunidades. Su sucesor, el alcalde Brandon Johnson, está utilizando fondos federales de estímulo para ampliar el programa a otros 10 vecindarios.