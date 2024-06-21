The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
A fire covers the area at Commercial Pallet at 2029 W Hubbard St in West Town, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A fire consumes Commercial Pallet at 2029 W. Hubbard St. in West Town, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The fire started in a warehouse where wooden pallets are stored. Two firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: Can't-miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Chief Keef performed in the Chicago area for the first time in nearly 12 years, Mayor Brandon Johnson toured North Lawndale — aiming to show a different side of the neighborhood — on Juneteenth, and a historic heat wave hit the city.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The plume of a fire from a Chicago pallet yard can be seen from the western suburbs Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2024. | Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

The plume of a fire from a Chicago pallet yard can be seen from the western suburbs, Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Children cool down by playing in Crown Fountain in the Loop, Monday, June 17, 2024.

Children cool down by playing in Crown Fountain in the Loop, Monday, June 17, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

People go around on the swing carousel at Navy Pier in Streeterville, Monday, June 17, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

People ride the swing carousel at Navy Pier as temperatures in Chicago reached the 90s two days in a row, Monday, June 17, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Rev. Donald McFadden, a former pastor of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, waves to the crowd on Saturday during the 10th annual Chicago Juneteenth Parade, along West Madison Street in East Garfield Park.

The Rev. Donald McFadden, a former pastor of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, waves to the crowd during the 10th annual Chicago Juneteenth Parade, along West Madison Street in East Garfield Park, Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson walks with a neighborhood tour of North Lawndale — aiming to show a different side of the neighborhood — conducted by My Block My Hood My City on Juneteenth, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Sisters Leah and Makenna Williams jump into Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Temperatures in the Chicago area were hovering around 90 degrees. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sisters Leah and Makenna Williams jump into Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Temperatures in the Chicago area were hovering around 90 degrees.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Northbrook police Officer Angelo Wells touches the rear of a vehicle — leaving his fingerprints as evidence, if necessary — during a traffic stop in the northern suburb, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Wells was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic disturbance Aug. 5, 2020 in the 1300 block of South Lawndale while working in District 10 for the Chicago Police Department. The gunshot broke his femur. He recovered, and rejoined law enforcement, but in the Northbrook Police Department. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Northbrook police Officer Angelo Wells touches the rear of a vehicle — leaving his fingerprints as evidence, if necessary — during a traffic stop in the northern suburb, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Wells was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic disturbance Aug. 5, 2020 in the 1300 block of South Lawndale while working in District 10 for the Chicago Police Department. The gunshot broke his femur. He recovered, and rejoined law enforcement, but in the Northbrook Police Department.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Northbrook police Officer Angelo Wells gives a driver a warning after stopping a vehicle with one headlight in the northern suburb, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Wells was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic disturbance Aug. 5, 2020 in the 1300 block of South Lawndale while working in District 10 for the Chicago Police Department. The gunshot broke his femur. He recovered, and rejoined law enforcement, but in the Northbrook Police Department. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Northbrook police Officer Angelo Wells gives a driver a warning after stopping a vehicle with one headlight in the northern suburb, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Wells was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic disturbance Aug. 5, 2020 in the 1300 block of South Lawndale while working in District 10 for the Chicago Police Department. The gunshot broke his femur. He recovered, and rejoined law enforcement, but in the Northbrook Police Department.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Stefano Esposito (right) dances during a Bhangra class at Taste of Chicago Rogers Park at Touhy Park, Saturday, June 15, 2024. The class, taught by Gopi Engineer, artistic director of Meher Dance Company, is part of Chicago SummerDance, a series of free dance classes that will take place across the city. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Stefano Esposito (right) dances during a Bhangra class at Taste of Chicago Rogers Park at Touhy Park, Saturday, June 15, 2024. The class, taught by Gopi Engineer, artistic director of Meher Dance Company, is part of Chicago SummerDance, a series of free dance classes that will take place across the city.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ald. David Moore (17th) sets up his sleeping bag inside a tent he’ll be sleeping in, in an empty lot that Moore say’s is used by local drug dealers, in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place in the Englewood neighborhood, Friday, June 14, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tina Rubio, second from left, stands with her family members after receiving one of their two new air conditioning units in Humboldt Park on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Restaurant owner Robert Magiet delivered free AC units to residents in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and other areas Tuesday and Wednesday as Chicago hit four days in a row with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A car with a broken window and a bullet hole is taped off police investigate the scene of the shooting death of a seven year old at the St. Stephens Terrace Apartments on the near west side, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A car with a broken window and a bullet hole is taped off as Chicago police investigate after a 7-year-old boy was shot to death outside the gates of the apartment complex in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard on the Near West Side, Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Athena Paulette Gaines, 19, performs during the Prom King, Prom Queen, Prom Queer contest at the Queer Prom at the National Museum of Mexican American Art in Pilsen on the South Side, Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Athena Paulette Gaines, 19, performs during the Prom King, Prom Queen, Prom Queer contest at the Queer Prom at the National Museum of Mexican American Art in Pilsen on the South Side, Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Joeff Davis/For the Sun-Times

A selective demolition of a former Sears building takes place during a groundbreaking ceremony at the former Sears campus at 5500 Trillium Blvd. in Hoffman Estates, Ill., Thursday, June 13, 2024. Buildings within the Sears campus will be redeveloped into Compass Datacenters’ first data center in Illinois. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A selective demolition of a former Sears building takes place during a groundbreaking ceremony at the former Sears campus at 5500 Trillium Blvd. in Hoffman Estates, Ill., Thursday, June 13, 2024. Buildings within the Sears campus will be redeveloped into Compass Datacenters’ first data center in Illinois.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Karen Slack, the newest artist-in-residence at Lyric Opera of Chicago outside of the opera house, Monday, June 17, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chief Keef brings his daughter on stage while performing at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chief Keef brings his daughter on stage while performing at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ken Carson performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. | Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times.

Ken Carson performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

Two men carry a mattress near one of the trochas, illegal trails that many people use to cross over to Venezeula in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Reporter Chip Mitchell and Photographer Anthony Vazquez spent two weeks in Colombia to see how it’s managing its border and trying to integrate Venezuelan migrants. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Desiré Borges holds her daughter in her arms outside their home in an unsanctioned neighborhood outside Los Patios, Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Zoheny Lugo holds her son in her arms alongside her daughter at her home in the Patio Bonito neighborhood in Bogotá, Colombia, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Danny Díaz cuddles one of his cats at his home in a migrant settlement outside of Ciudad Bolívar, a vast low-income area built atop steep hills in southern Bogotá, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A man carries a large bag of recycled material on the trochas, illegal pathways crossing the border between Venezuela and Colombia in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Many use these trochas to transport goods back and forth between the countries illegally. They are heavily controlled by armed groups. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Melany Oreste (left) and Eider Torres (right) travel together on the Pamplona-Cucuta highway near the Los Acacios toll outside of Cucuta in Norte de Santander, Colombia, Sunday, April 14, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Lenis Suárez and her children stand in the hallway in the the home they share near La Parada, Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Thursday, April 11, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Desiré Borges’ family stand outside their home in an unsanctioned neighborhood outside of Los Patios, Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A recycler drops off a bag of items to sell as a form of income in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Asneidis Vega stands in her living room at her home in a migrant settlement of Ciudad Bolívar, a vast low-income area built atop steep hills in southern Bogotá, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A member of the military provides security down a trail while the mayor of Cucuta looks over efforts to clean up public spaces in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Friday, April 12, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
The Latest
Actor Taylor Wily, also known as Teila Tuli, gestures to fans after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers in Seattle on June 14, 2014. Wily, an actor known for his roles on “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I,” has died at 56. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Entertainment and Culture
UFC fighter Taylor Wily, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite, dies at 56
Wily played Kamekona on “Hawaii Five-0” from 2010 through 2020. He continued in the same role with the reboot of “Magnum P.I.”
By Associated Press
 
In the documentary "Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple," the actor and musician looks back at his life's highs and lows.
Movies and TV
'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple' explores rocker's alliance with The Boss and HBO's crime boss
Springsteen, McCartney and other famous fans talk up the musician and ‘Sopranos’ star in comprehensive documentary.
By Richard Roeper
 
Cafe Tacvba 2024 press photo (credit Persia Campbell).jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un, dos, tres por Café Tacvba que viene a Chicago con Caifanes
En plena gira por Norteamérica con Caifanes, la banda mexicana celebra sus 35 años de carrera y el lanzamiento de “La Bas(e)” canción dedicada a los migrantes.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
DSC_0651.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Bomberos apagan un gran incendio en un edificio comercial de Humboldt Park
Los Bomberos de Chicago respondieron a una llamada de un incendio el miércoles en un taller de reparación de automóviles y baterías alrededor de las 6 p.m.
By Cindy Hernandez  and Violet Miller
 
Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
El alcalde Johnson anuncia la expansión de un fondo de $10 millones para las víctimas de la violencia armada y sus familias
La ex alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot creó el Fondo Suplementario de Emergencia para Víctimas como proyecto piloto en cinco comunidades. Su sucesor, el alcalde Brandon Johnson, está utilizando fondos federales de estímulo para ampliar el programa a otros 10 vecindarios.
By Fran Spielman
 