Picture Chicago: 17 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

The Latest
Friendships and fame: Ex-Sox skippers Tony La Russa, Gene Lamont walked along on Jim Leyland's path to Hall
Leyland — who broke into the big leagues with the Sox in 1982 — will be inducted on Sunday.
There won’t be much to see after the All-Star break at Guaranteed Rate Field, especially if Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. are traded.
Editor's note: Important changes to this weekend's newspapers as printing plant disruption continues
There will be no early Sunday edition, also called the “3-star” or bulldog, this weekend, the regular Sunday edition will be smaller than usual and we were unable to include news from Friday evening in Saturday’s paper.
Un hombre es acusado del tiroteo por violencia vial de 2022 que mató a un niño de 3 años en West Lawn
Govanni Hernández, de 32 años, fue arrestado después de que las pruebas de ADN lo relacionaron con el incidente de violencia vial que mató a Mateo Zastro, de 3 años, el 30 de septiembre de 2022.
La Junta de Policía vota a favor de despedir a un policía por disparar a un hombre desarmado durante una persecución en el lado sur en 2018
El agente Carlos Barona dijo a los investigadores que pensó que el hombre al que perseguía buscaba un arma en una de sus botas. No se encontró ningún arma durante la investigación.