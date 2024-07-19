The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Ezra Solomon, 8, helps clear the road of debris near the intersection of West Huron and North Leavitt Street in West Town Tuesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography

Picture Chicago: 17 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

The 2024 Republican National Convention was held in Milwaukee, the Chicago area saw at least 22 confirmed tornadoes, and the Department of Streets and Sanitation tore down a homeless encampment on Desplaines St.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Resident Daniel Ortiz helps clear downed trees in the 2000 block of West Huron Street in West Town Tuesday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A worker with the Department of Streets and Sanitation tears down a tent in the encampment between the Dan Ryan Expressway and the 1100 block of South Desplaines Street in the West Loop Wednesday before workers cleared the encampment ahead of the Democratic National Convention.| Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An unhoused person walks with a suitcase in the encampment between the Dan Ryan Expressway and the 1100 block of South Desplaines Street in the West Loop as workers get ready to clear the encampment ahead of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

House music fans dance during the Chosen Few picnic at Jackson Park, Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

CHEFCONTEST-071824-9.jpg

Chef Will Carter, the culinary director for events and catering at One Off Hospitality, prepares a dish at the Garden Chef Challenge using produce from the Cook County sheriff’s urban farming initiative. The event took place at the Cook County Sheriff’s Urban Farm located at 3206 S. California Ave in Little Village on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

FIREWORKS-071824-3.jpg

Fireworks explode near Navy Pier during the biweekly summer time fireworks show, Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

MADIGAN-071724-5.jpg

Mike Madigan former speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, right, waves to the camera as he leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after attending a hearing, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

STATUE-071724_3.jpg

The George Washington statue, which is located near Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office on the fifth floor of City Hall, is seen in this photo in the Loop, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Mayor Johnson nixes plan to remove the statue.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

BIKEGIVEAWAYS-071624_4.jpg

Workers prepare a bike to be distributed at the Chicago Center for Green Technology in Humboldt Park, Saturday, July 13, 2024. Bike Chicago, a program by the Chicago Department of Transportation, distributes bikes and bike accessories to residents who meet eligibility criteria.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump raises his fist as he enters the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Texas delegate wears a badge on her ear, resembling former President Donald Trump’s bandage, on the fourth and final day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Thursday, July 18, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Delegates hold up signs on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-63.jpg

A delegate writes Vance on a sign on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), wave to supporters on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCSHOOTING-071724-012.jpg

A woman pumps her fist as protestors march by Milwaukee on West Vilet Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Columbus Police officers shot and killed Samuel Sharpe during a confrontation between two men.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-05.JPG

Anti-abortion protesters rally in Red Arrow Park on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

