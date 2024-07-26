The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 26, 2024
Nala Sinephro performs on the third day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Sunday, July 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Nala Sinephro performs on the third day of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 16 can't-miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Thousands gathered in Union Park for the Pitchfork Music Festival, the Chicago Bears started training camp at Halas Hall, and Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her presidential campaign.

By  Sun-Times staff
   

HARRISMIL-072424-01.JPG

Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to voters during a rally at West Allis Central High School in West Allis, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Black Pumas performs on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Black Pumas performs on the first day of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Allison Wolfe of Bratmobile performs on the second day of Pitchfork at Union Park in the Near West Side, Saturday, July 20, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Allison Wolfe of Bratmobile performs on the second day of Pitchfork at Union Park in the Near West Side, Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Les Savy Fav performs on the last day of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Les Savy Fav performs on the last day of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on the second day of Pitchfork at Union Park in the Near West Side, Saturday, July 20, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on the second day of Pitchfork at Union Park in the Near West Side, Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Fans and festival goers enjoy De La Soul on the second day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Saturday, July 20, 2024. | Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times

Fans enjoy De La Soul’s performance on the second day of the Pitchfork Music Fesitval in Union Park, Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Small white dots cover the windows of the McCormick Place to help prevent birds from colliding into the building's windows on the east side

Small white dots cover the windows of the McCormick Place to help prevent birds from colliding into the building’s windows on the east side of the building, Monday, July 22, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ariel Parker and A’nylah Tetter taste-test new and existing menu items served in Chicago Public Schools on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Arnold Mireles Academy, 9000 S. Exchange Ave. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Ariel Parker and A’nylah Tetter taste-test new and existing Chicago Public Schools menu items at Arnold Mireles Academy on the South Side, Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams #18 throws a pass at the NFL team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams #18 throws a pass at the NFL team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Travelers lined up at O’Hare International Airport as a global technology outage disrupted flights, Friday, July 19, 2024.

Travelers lined up at O’Hare International Airport as a global technology outage disrupted flights, Friday, July 19, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A man looks at his watch as a blue screen with an error message is shown beside a screen for arrival and departure times at Midway Airport during a global tech outage, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A man looks at his watch as a blue screen with an error message is shown beside a screen for arrival and departure times at Midway Airport during a global tech outage, Friday, July 19, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Distressed travelers walk through at O’Hare International Airport as a global technology outage disrupted flights, Friday, July 19, 2024.

Distressed travelers walk through at O’Hare International Airport as a global technology outage disrupted flights, Friday, July 19, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where three people were shot in the 1300 block of S. Lawndale Ave. in the North Lawndale neighborhood, Monday, July 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after three people were shot in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, Monday, July 22, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a joint DNC security briefing at the U.S. Secret Service’s Chicago Field Office, Thursday, July 25, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a joint DNC security briefing at the U.S. Secret Service’s Chicago Field Office, Thursday, July 25, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

David Pufundt (front), who runs the adaptive cycling program at Envision Unlimited, a service provider for people with developmental disabilities, rides a tandem bicycle with Envision member Anthony Berrafato on The 606 trail, alongside cross-country cyclists from fraternity Pi Kappa Phi’s The Ability Experience as part of their annual Journey of Hope ride from the West Coast to Washington D.C., Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

David Pufundt (front), who runs the adaptive cycling program at Envision Unlimited, a service provider for people with developmental disabilities, rides a tandem bicycle with Envision member Anthony Berrafato on The 606 trail alongside cross-country cyclists from fraternity Pi Kappa Phi’s The Ability Experience as part of their annual Journey of Hope ride from the West Coast to Washington D.C., Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

