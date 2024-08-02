Picture Chicago: 16 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

The Latest
In one telling month, Vance doubled down on his “childless cat ladies” remarks and called actress Jennifer Aniston “disgusting.” Not to be outdone, former President Donald Trump promised “no more voting” after 2024.
The set marked a victory lap of sorts for Megan, coming three years after her Lollapalooza debut and on the tail end of her first-ever headlining tour.
Más de cuatro años después, Marlene Hopkins, Comisionada del Departamento de Edificios, se reunió por fin con los residentes de la comunidad y culpó a un contratista y a los funcionarios de salud de la Municipalidad por no haber planificado y contenido el polvo después de que el promotor Hilco demoliera la antigua central eléctrica de carbón de Crawford.
The extension of the CTA Red Line is scheduled to start construction in 2025 and will add more than 5 miles of train accessibility on the South Side.
Christopher Yates allegedly insisted that one of the targets needed to be shot in the head.