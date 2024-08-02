The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
NABJTRUMP-080124-21.jpg

Former President Donald Trump gestures toward Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, as he participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 16 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Former President Donald Trump has a contentious conversation with the National Association of Black Journalists, hot weather continues to hit Chicago, and Lollapalooza gets underway in Grant Park.

By  Sun-Times staff
   

Chicago police recruits pray during a graduation ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police recruits pray during a graduation ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Residents watch as Chicago police officers and members of the U.S. Secret Service enter Henry Horner Homes in the Near West Side after a news conference to canvas residents ahead of the Democratic National Convention, Friday, July 26, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Residents watch as Chicago police officers and members of the U.S. Secret Service enter Henry Horner Homes in the Near West Side after a news conference to canvas residents ahead of the Democratic National Convention, Friday, July 26, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

CNNGrill-04.jpg

Anchor Wolf Blitzer (right) eats and drinks with other patrons in the CNN-POLITICO Grill, housed in the Turner Hall Ballroom, during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

AMICI-072724-10.jpg

Alfio Sciacca owner of Amici Chicago, located at 3933 N. Broadway Ave. in the Lake View neighborhood prepares customers orders, Friday, July 26, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

VAMPIRE-072724-49.jpg

Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Friday, July 26, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

WEATHER-080224-1.jpg

Lightning explodes out over downtown as storms rush through the Chicago area, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

LOLLADAY1-080224-34.jpg

Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

LOLLADAY1-080224-95.JPG

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLADAY1-080224-98.JPG

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLADAY1-080224-92.JPG

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLADAY1-080224-62.JPG

Fans sing along as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

NABJTRUMP-080124-01.JPG

A Protester holds a sign outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump spoke with NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

PRITZKERSIGNING-073024-25.JPG

Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds up the newly signed bill during the signing of a birth equity legislation at Chicago Beyond in West Loop, Monday, July 29, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLADAY1-080224-205.JPG

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLADAY1-080224-189.JPG

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

