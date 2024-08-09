The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Khalil Abu Shaban is wheeled out of the airport upon his arrival in the United States from Gaza at O’Hare International Airport, Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography

Picture Chicago: 17 Sun-Times photos worth seeing this week

An injured Palestinian boy arrived in Chicago for medical care, piping plover chick Nagamo learned to fly, and performers like Sexxy Red, Blink-182 and Deftones hyped up crowds at Lollapalooza.

By  Sun-Times staff
   

Teezo Touchdown performs on the fourth day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

IVE performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Andrew Gardner of Happy Landing performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People mill around the newly opened Damen Green Line station at North Damen Avenue and West Lake Street in the Near West Side is seen in this photo, Monday, August 5, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mike Ervin sits in front of the entrance to the Harrison Red Line station, which does not have an accessible entrance, at Harrison and State St., on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Mike Ervin sits in front of the entrance to the Harrison Red Line station, which is not accessible to wheelchair users, at Harrison and State Street, Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The Chicago Transit Authority has not added an elevator in five years.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Teddy Swims performs on the fourth day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Aja Volkman with Nico Vega performs on the fourth day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Family and friends attend a vigil and balloon release for Malachi “Pooda” Johnson in the 1500 block of Diplomat Lane in Ford Heights, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Donna Pearson-Simmons sits with her grandkids Emari (right), 3, and Keant’e, 7, whose mother, Erica Reed, was fatally shot in May 2023, during Chicago Survivors’ annual back-to-school block party outside City of Praise Church in Chicago Lawn, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. They attended an announcement about the expansion of free grief counseling programs.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Khalil Abu Shaban smiles as he is wheeled in from the arrival gate and is greeted by supporters chanting, cheering and holding balloons in the colors of the Palestinian flag at O’Hare International Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chino Moreno of Deftones performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Tom DeLonge (left) and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 perform during at Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Piping plover chick Nagamo spreads its wings at Montrose Beach, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Rubber ducks float on the Chicago River during the annual Chicago Ducky Derby fundraising event that benefits Special Olympics Illinois, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

