Picture Chicago: 17 Sun-Times photos worth seeing this week

The Latest
The latest source of contention centers around a Freedom of Information request filed by former COPA chief Sharon Fairley just hours after the Community Commission on Public Safety and Acccountability made an extraordinary request for Chicago’s inspector general to investigate the “quality and integrity” of COPA investigations.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell announced his retirement Friday. Massey’s father had repeatedly called for Campbell to resign for hiring Sean Grayson as a deputy in the central Illinois county.
Being featured on the HBO show doesn’t always go well for a team.
Los bomberos descubrieron a la mujer enredada en un sistema de cinta transportadora en una sala de equipaje.
El Air & Water Show es un evento anual que atrae a más de un millón de personas a la orilla del lago para ver todo tipo de trucos en el cielo y sobre el Lago Michigan.