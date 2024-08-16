Picture Chicago: 15 Sun-Times photos you may have missed

The Latest
El jueves, el alcalde pareció contrastar su visión de las escuelas con el enfoque fiscalmente más conservador del director ejecutivo de CPS, a quien su administración está tomando medidas para quitarlo de su cargo, según informaron WBEZ y el Sun-Times esta semana.
Plus, what’s worth watching from Rome Odunze and others.
Business transactions with service fees more than doubled in the past two years, according to a report this week by Square, a popular point-of-sales system used by restaurants and cafes.
City Hall could start by lowering speed limits and building corridors for cyclists and walkers, guest columnist John F. Wasik writes.
Some offered straightforward suggestions. Others offered broader guidance. Like “Quit being a Republican or Democrat, and be a president.” And: “Be honest. Serve to actually look after Americans, America and our resources.”