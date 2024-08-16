Picture Chicago: 15 Sun-Times photos you may have missed

People with suitcases stand outside a migrant shelter at the Inn of Chicago at 162 E. Ohio St. in Streeterville, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. The city of Chicago has spent $28 million to shelter migrants at two buildings owned by Remo Polselli, a Michigan landlord who went to prison for cheating on his federal taxes — and has continued to face tax problems with the IRS, records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times show. Polselli’s companies own the Inn of Chicago and the old Standard Club, both being used by the city as migrant shelters.