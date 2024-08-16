Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 16, 2024
Yoni Goldstein, designer of the “Chicago ’68” board game, demonstrates a prototype of the game, which includes a board illustrated with 1968 protest sites including Grant Park, Lincoln Park and the Hilton Hotel, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 15 Sun-Times photos you may have missed

Thousands enjoyed the Air & Water Show and Green Day performed at Wrigley Field, all while Chicago is gearing up for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

By  Sun-Times staff
   

Yoni Goldstein, designer of the “Chicago ’68” board game, stands with the prototype of the game, which includes a board illustrated with 1968 protest sites including Grant Park, Lincoln Park and the Hilton Hotel, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Kyrie Randle, 6, reacts as he sees a clown on a float during the 95th annual Bud Billiken Parade along South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Members of the Empiire Dance Company perform during the 95th annual Bud Billiken Parade along South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

AIRWATER-081124-2.jpg

A jumper with the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights jump team parachutes down with an American flag tied to his parachute to kick of the 2024 Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

AIRWATER-081124-57.jpg

The Blue Angels perform aerial stunts along North Avenue Beach during the Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Blue Angels perform aerial stunts along North Avenue Beach during the Chicago Air and Water Show, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams #18 dances during warmups at the NFL team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

DNCPODIUM-081624-22.jpg

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to reporters after the unveiling of the stage at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

People with suitcases stand outside a migrant shelter at the Inn of Chicago, located at 162 E. Ohio St. in Streeterville is seen in this photo, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People with suitcases stand outside a migrant shelter at the Inn of Chicago at 162 E. Ohio St. in Streeterville, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. The city of Chicago has spent $28 million to shelter migrants at two buildings owned by Remo Polselli, a Michigan landlord who went to prison for cheating on his federal taxes — and has continued to face tax problems with the IRS, records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times show. Polselli’s companies own the Inn of Chicago and the old Standard Club, both being used by the city as migrant shelters.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

DNCSECURITY-081324-06.jpg

Security perimeter fencing sits on West Washington Boulevard near North Wolcott Avenue outside the United Center in preparation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Clint Paton, COO of Revel Group Events, stands for a portrait at Revel’s office at 2400 S. Michigan Ave. on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Clint Paton, chief operating officer of Revel Group Events, stands in the event planning company’s office at 2400 S. Michigan Ave. in the South Loop, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. Revel is among Chicago’s small businesses gearing up for the Democratic National Convention that starts Monday and is expected to draw 50,000 visitors to the city.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

GREENDAY-081424-48.jpg

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during The Saviors Tour at Wrigley Field, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

GREENDAY-081424-18.jpg

Billy Corgan lead guitarist and singer for The Smashing Pumpkins performs before Green Day at Wrigley Field during The Saviors Tour, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

GREENDAY-081424-7.jpg

Lars Frederiksen, left, and Tim Armstrong with Rancid perform before The Smashing Pumpkins at Wrigley Field during The Saviors Tour, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Flanked by attorneys, developer Charles Cui (center) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentenced to 32 months in prison, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Flanked by attorneys, developer Charles Cui (center) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentenced to 32 months in prison, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Cui’s dealings with former Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) put him right in the middle of one of the town’s biggest corruption cases in years. The jury that convicted Burke in December also found Cui guilty of bribery and lying to the FBI.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

DNC 2024
Get ready for DNC traffic: How to get around Chicago during the Democratic convention
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Judge says Ed Burke got 2-year prison sentence for 'significant reasons'
News
COPA releases video of Auburn Gresham police chase that caused severe head injury to man who died weeks later
La Voz Chicago
El alcalde dice que quiere un líder de CPS que luche por más fondos
El jueves, el alcalde pareció contrastar su visión de las escuelas con el enfoque fiscalmente más conservador del director ejecutivo de CPS, a quien su administración está tomando medidas para quitarlo de su cargo, según informaron WBEZ y el Sun-Times esta semana.
By Sarah Karp  and Nader Issa
 
Bears Bills Football
Bears
What to watch for in Bears' preseason game vs. Bengals, including opportunity for QB Caleb Williams
Plus, what’s worth watching from Rome Odunze and others.
By Jason Lieser
 
Much to the chagrin of some foodies looking for an affordable deal, 39 of the 362 restaurants participating in the 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week have been including surcharges and service fees for the 17-day event.
Consumer Affairs
More restaurants adding service fees on checks
Business transactions with service fees more than doubled in the past two years, according to a report this week by Square, a popular point-of-sales system used by restaurants and cafes.
By David Struett
 
Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive in September 2023.
Chicago’s Next Voices
Make Chicago safer for bikers and pedestrians, Chicago's Next Voices columnist writes
City Hall could start by lowering speed limits and building corridors for cyclists and walkers, guest columnist John F. Wasik writes.
By John F. Wasik
 
This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30 (left) and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3. Trump and Harris held the dueling rallies four days apart, but the dynamics showcased how deeply divided the American electorate is. The Harris crowd was majority Black and female. Trump's crowd was overwhelmingly white. They listened to different music. They heard wildly different arguments on immigration, the economy, voting rights. Either Harris or Trump will win. The question is how widely the winner will be accepted. (AP Photo)
Elections
What's one thing the next president should do? Here's what you told us
Some offered straightforward suggestions. Others offered broader guidance. Like “Quit being a Republican or Democrat, and be a president.” And: “Be honest. Serve to actually look after Americans, America and our resources.”
By Sun-Times staff
 