Picture Chicago: 22 photos from this week in news

Meryem Maameria, an uncommitted delegate from Minnesota, talks to other uncommitted delegates who support Palestinians outside the United Center after a sit-in on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Delegates marched in circles inside the United Center, looking for an entrance where security would let them in. They were turned away at different entry points inside the United Center before they were allowed to enter the arena and take their seats. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

