Picture Chicago: 22 photos from this week in news

Day 4
Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris waves to supporters with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff after speaking on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits with delegates and listens to speakers on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Delegates and attendees wave American flags and celebrate on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
An attendee wears “Vote!” earrings on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) gets emotional as she speaks on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) appears on stage with other Democratic members of Congress who have served in the military on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Delegates cheer on day four of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Delegates cheer on day four of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Delegates cheer on day four of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
A worker sits on the floor, waiting to distribute flags to delegates, on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Meryem Maameria, an uncommitted delegate from Minnesota, talks to other uncommitted delegates who support Palestinians outside the United Center after a sit-in on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Delegates marched in circles inside the United Center, looking for an entrance where security would let them in. They were turned away at different entry points inside the United Center before they were allowed to enter the arena and take their seats. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Uncommitted delegates who support Palestinians gather inside the United Center after a sit-in on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Delegates circled the arena, looking for an entrance where security would let them in. They were turned away at different entry points inside the United Center before they were allowed to enter the arena and take their seats. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Uncommitted delegates sing, “Ceasefire now” as they link arms and march around the United Center after a sit-in on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Delegates circled the arena, looking for an entrance where security would let them in. They were turned away at different entry points inside the United Center before they were allowed to enter the arena and take their seats. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Chris Swanson, Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan, speaks at the United Center, on day four of the Democratic National Convention on, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Uncommitted delegates who support Palestinians clap during a news conference outside the United Center after a sit-in on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Delegates waited until 6:30 p.m. for the Democratic party to agree to let a Palestinian speaker take the main stage. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Delegates attend the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times
A man dons a Kamala is Brat hat on day four of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Delegates attend the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times
A few dozen protesters rally outside the Cultural Center in The Loop attempting to disrupt a fundraiser for prominent democrats on the last day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago Police watch as thousands of protesters march near Park 578 near the United Center denouncing the Democratic National Convention and the U.S. aid to Israel on the last day of the DNC, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago police officers watch as a few dozen protesters continue to mill about in Union Park on the last day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters march around and near the United Center denouncing the Democratic National Convention and the U.S. aid to Israel on the last day of the DNC, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
A Chicago police supervisor tries to calm protesters, cops and reporters down after a small scuffle near the South West side of Union Park happened on the last day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters march around and near the United Center denouncing the Democratic National Convention and the U.S. aid to Israel on the last day of the DNC, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago police block of access to and from the Damen Green Line station as thousands of protesters march by denouncing the Democratic National Convention and the U.S. aid to Israel on the last day of the DNC, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
A few dozen remaining protesters perform a sit in on Ashland Street next to Union Park on the last day of the DNC, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Delegates cheer on day four of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Delegates celebrate as balloons drop on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times
A man holds up a Kamala sign on day four of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Pink alongside her daughter and backup singers perform on day four of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza speaks during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
(From left) Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz celebrate on the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering wears pins that support Vice President Kamala Harris during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Balloons lie on the ground on day four of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Balloons and signs sit on empty seats on day four of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, August 22, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Day 3
Former President Bill Clinton speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential running mate Tim Walz speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential running mate Tim Walz takes to the stage on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Governor of Minnesota and Kamal Harris’ Vice Presidential running mate Tim Walz speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Stevie Wonder performs on the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks on the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands gather in the United Center for the third day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Josh Shapiro speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Kenan Thompson speaks on the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Oprah Winfrey speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
John Legend performs on the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) cheers as Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks on the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Delegates cheer and applaud as Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks on the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A banner for the Democratic National Convention hangs on the south side of the United Center during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker rings in the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
A delegate from Pennsylvania wears Kamala Harris buttons during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Actress Mindy Kaling speaks on the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg points to his husband during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Delegates cheer and hold up Coach Walz signs as Governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential running mate Tim Walz speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Pro-Palestinian protestors and delegates hold a sit-in outside of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, speak on the third day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Hundreds of delegates mill around before the start of the third day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Oprah Winfrey speaks on the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the United Center, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Day 2
Barack and Michelle Obama spoke on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in the United Center. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Former President Barack Obama hugs former first lady Michelle Obama as he walks on stage to speak on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Former President Barack Obama speaks on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People watch as former President Barack Obama delivers remarks on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Former President Barack Obama waves as he walks off stage after speaking on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Flanked by family and members of the Illinois delegation, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during the ceremonial roll call vote on the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
U.S. Rep. Danny Davis answers questions during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering listens to the speaker during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Attendees listen to the speaker during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Delegates cheer as the DNC begins on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Sights from day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024 | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A delegate walks through the convention wearing a cheesehead on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A delegate sports colorful glasses, hat, and pins on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Members of the Wisconsin delegate party cheer on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A delegate wears a Donkey hat on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A delegate raises a fist during the national anthem on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Delegates from Wisconsin hold their cheese head hats during the pledge of allegiance on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Delegates from Nebraska cheer during roll call on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Rev. Jesse Jackson joins the floor non day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands gather in the United Center for the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) waves as she walks off stage after speaking on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Day 1
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz applaud on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands cheer for President Joe Biden as he speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave to supporters on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Jill Biden, First Lady, speaks to a packed crowd at the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Former President Bill Clinton greets staff and volunteers in the restricted hallways of the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Thousands cheer for President Joe Biden as he speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands cheer for President Joe Biden as he speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the end of day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden celebrate at the end of day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris greets President Joe Biden on wave at delegates at the end of day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Agnes Majak, of North Dakota, holds her 5-month-old daughter, Ayor, at the United Center on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Delegates say the Pledge of Allegiance on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Tim Walz, Minnesota Governor and Vice Presidentinal candidate, at his suite on day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Chicago Police stand in a line getting ready to clear Park #578 of protesters and reporters after numerous protesters broke through the security perimeter of the United Center, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters march back towards Union Park, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago Police stand in a line getting ready to clear Park #578 of protesters and reporters after numerous protesters broke through the security perimeter of the United Center, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago police man a barricade near Park #578 during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters march into Park #578 for a second rally, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters march back towards Union Park, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
A small group of pro-israeli protesters march through a rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Pro-Palestine supporters gather for the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
A small group of pro-israeli protesters march through a rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Christian Borkey and Jordan Kost pose for a photo at the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Mussa shahid at the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
An abandon Harris ’24 sign lays on the lawn of Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
A small group of pro-israeli protesters march through a rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Thousands of protesters rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Stephanie Puckey holds a sign at the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes a heart at the delegates on day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, United States Representative, speaks to a packed crowd at the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Members of the audience enjoy the first night of the Democratic National Convention, at the United Center, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Steve Kerr, Coach for the Golden State Warriors, speaks to a packed crowd at the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Kamala Harris merchandise is sold at a kiosk at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
President Joe Biden hugs his daughter Ashley Biden after she introduced him to speak on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
President Joe Biden speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
