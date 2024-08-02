Protesters rally over Lorenzo Williams Jr. case

A protester screams at police at the intersection of Cambridge and Chicago avenues, which got blocked during a rally demanding justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

A protester’s poster leans against a tree outside the 18th District police station, where the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) gathers for a rally demanding justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Protestors march on Larrabee Street in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood during a rally to demand justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) holds a rally outside of the 18th District police station to demand justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Police and protestors at the intersection of Cambridge and Chicago Avenue, that was blocked during a rally to demand justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Activist Jasmine Smith from the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) speaks to protesters gathered outside of the 18th District police station for a rally to demand justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Chicago police officers walk behind protesters marching through the streets of the Cabrini-Green neighborhood in Chicago during a rally demanding justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times