Friday, August 2, 2024
Protesters rally over Lorenzo Williams Jr. case

By Sun-Times staff | August 2, 2024 at 8:45 AM
A protester screams at police at the intersection of Cambridge and Chicago avenues, which got blocked during a rally demanding justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times
A protester’s poster leans against a tree outside the 18th District police station, where the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) gathers for a rally demanding justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times
Protestors march on Larrabee Street in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood during a rally to demand justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times
The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) holds a rally outside of the 18th District police station to demand justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times
Police and protestors at the intersection of Cambridge and Chicago Avenue, that was blocked during a rally to demand justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times
Protestors march on Larrabee Street in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood during a rally to demand justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times
Activist Jasmine Smith from the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) speaks to protesters gathered outside of the 18th District police station for a rally to demand justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times
Chicago police officers walk behind protesters marching through the streets of the Cabrini-Green neighborhood in Chicago during a rally demanding justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times
Protestors march on Larrabee Street in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood during a rally to demand justice for Lorenzo Williams Jr., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times
