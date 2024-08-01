The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Photography

Protesters rally Trump's NAJB visit

By Anthony Vazquez | August 1, 2024 at 9:19 AM
A Protester holds a sign outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A protester holds a sign outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump participated in a Q&A session at the National Association of Black Journalists, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
NABJTRUMP-080124-02.jpg
A protestor maneuvers his bike as he holds a protest sign outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
NABJTRUMP-080124-06.jpg
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A protester waves a Palestinian flag as dozens gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
A protester waves a Palestinian flag as dozens gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A protester leads a chant outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A protester leads a chant outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Protesters rally Trump's NAJB visit
A Protester holds a sign outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
NABJTRUMP-080124-02.jpg
NABJTRUMP-080124-06.jpg
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
A protester waves a Palestinian flag as dozens gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Protesters gather outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A protester leads a chant outside of the Hilton Hotel where former President Donald Trump is speaking with the NABJ in the Loop, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times