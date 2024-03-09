Photos from the 2024 IHSA class 1A state final

The West Central basketball team poses for a phot in front of their fans after winning the IHSA 1A State Championship game against Meridian at State Farm Center. | Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times | Kirsten Stickney
West Central’s Chance Little (24) goes to the basket over Meridian during the IHSA 1A State Championship game at State Farm Center. | Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times | Kirsten Stickney
West Central’s Zack Evans (23) shoots the ball over Meridian’s Cole Kaufman during the IHSA 1A State Championship game at State Farm Center. | Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times | Kirsten Stickney
Meridian’s Antonio Flenoid Jr (40) drives to the net against West Central’s Mason Berry (2) and Carson Brown (25) during the IHSA 1A State Championship game at State Farm Center. | Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times | Kirsten Stickney
Meridian’s Antonio Flenoid Jr (40) reaches for the ball against West Central’s Cameron Sievers (4) during the IHSA 1A State Championship game at State Farm Center. | Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times | Kirsten Stickney
West Central’s Carson Brown (25) and West Central’s Cameron Sievers (4) celebrate during the second quarter of the IHSA 1A State Championship game at State Farm Center. | Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times | Kirsten Stickney
West Central’s Mason Berry (2) and Chance Little (24) celebrate winning the IHSA 1A State Championship game against Meridian at State Farm Center. | Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times | Kirsten Stickney
