Woman dies after Pilsen fire

A woman died in an apartment fire in Pilsen on Monday night, Chicago police said.

Firefighters responded to a residential fire at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West 17th Street about 4 p.m., police said. A 49-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.

Seven others escaped the building and were uninjured, police said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.