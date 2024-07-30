Woman dies after Pilsen fire

A woman died in an apartment fire in Pilsen on Monday night, Chicago police said.
Firefighters responded to a residential fire at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West 17th Street about 4 p.m., police said. A 49-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.
Seven others escaped the building and were uninjured, police said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Country Club Hills man identified as boater who went missing, died in Lake Michigan after boat capsized
The Latest
The annual National Association of Black Journalists convention runs Wednesday through Sunday in the Loop. Former President Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP nominee for president, will sit down for a Q. and A. session Wednesday, his campaign announced.
The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. when a person approached the vehicle and shot at him, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
Judging by letters to the editor we’ve received, many Chicago-area folks are alarmed at Donald Trump’s remarks to supporters that, ‘In four years, you don’t have to vote again, we’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.’
Lorenzo Tobin spent nearly every weekend working on boats at the lake despite living miles away from the shore in suburban Country Club Hills, his brother said. He was also a strong swimmer. His body was found Sunday in the lake.
The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. Monday when a person approached and shot at him, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.