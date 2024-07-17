The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 21, 2024
PITCHFORKDAY3-072224-6.jpg

Akenya performs on the last day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times

Akenya confidently launches third day of Pitchfork 2024: Day 3 reviews and photos

By  Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times and Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times
   

As the final day of Pitchfork got underway Sunday, it was hard to tune into the music rather than the loud chatter circling the park. Just before the first act of the day took the stage, President Joe Biden made the announcement that he would not be seeking re-election.

“Hey did you hear about Biden?” Chicago Votes could be heard asking passersby to its booth near the Blue Stage. A new partner for Pitchfork Festival this year, the organization is described as a non-partisan non-profit “on a mission to make democracy fun and equitable by engaging and developing a new generation of leaders from all corners of the city.” Reps at the booth were handing out stickers to children, engaging adults in conversation, and confirmed they had registered more than 100 new voters as of publication.

In addition to talking up the national election, the group also encourages Chicagoans to be informed and take part in local balloting as well. Of the other activations drawing in a healthy crowd, the large Nespresso iced coffee lounge continued to be a hit, particularly as the final day began with some of the warmest and most humid conditions of the weekend.

Pitchfork Day 3 headliners
Brittany Howard
Check back this evening for a full review of Brittany Howard’s set on the Red Stage at 7:25 p.m.
Alanis Morissette
Check back this evening for a full review of Alanis Morissette’s set on the Green Stage at 8:30 p.m.

Kayla Brill, left, and Lindsey Hardison enjoy some wine while sitting on a blanket in Union Park during the first day of Pitchfork, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Kayla Brill, left, and Lindsey Hardison enjoy some wine while sitting on a blanket in Union Park during the first day of Pitchfork, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-21.jpg
Gabe Villalleal dances along with ML Buch as they perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Festival goers enjoy Angry Blackmen on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Festival goers enjoy Angry Blackmen on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Payton Reich/Sun-Times
New large VIP viewing platforms sit in front of the Green stage obscuring the view of the stage around the lawn of Union Park on the first day of Pitchfork Friday, July 19, 2024.
New large VIP viewing platforms sit in front of the Green stage obscuring the view of the stage around the lawn of Union Park on the first day of Pitchfork Friday, July 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Festival goers beat the heat by taking shade the trees at Union Park during the first day of Pitchfork, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Festival goers beat the heat by taking shade the trees at Union Park during the first day of Pitchfork, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Festival goers enjoy Angry Blackmen on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Festival goers enjoy Angry Blackmen on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-25.jpg
Carro Sharkey, left, and Stevie Gunter dance and sway to ML Buch as they perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-18.jpg
Festival goers enjoy the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-40.jpg
Stevie Gunter, left, dances with Carro Sharkey as Tkay Maidza performs on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-27.jpg
Joan Harris and Lavvlo Collins pose for a photo on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-23.jpg
Festival goers enjoy the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-15.jpg
Angry Balckmen performs on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-19.jpg
Festival goers enjoy the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-3.jpg
Angry Balckmen performs on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-62.jpg
Sudan Archives performs on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-89.jpg
Black Pumas performs on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY2-0722124-53.jpg
Festival goers enjoy music under sunny skies on Pitchfork Day 2 in Union Park, July 20, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY2-0722124-44.jpg
A fan dances at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, July, 20, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY2-072124_31.jpg
Kids and adults rock out during Pitchfork Day 2 in Union Park, July 20, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
PITCHFORKDAY2-0722124-11.jpg
Fans dance in the crowd during Pitchfork Day 2 in Union Park, July 20, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Akenya

People were slowly starting to trickle their way into Union Park as Chicago’s own Akenya took the Green Stage, blanketing the field with her mighty yet warm vocal power. The multi-disciplined talent was a formidable gateway to the feminine energy forthcoming in the park today with acts like Nala Sinephro, Jessica Pratt, Mannequin Pussy, MUNA, Brittany Howard and of course the music mother herself, Alanis Morissette (carrying over from last night’s Carly Rae Jepsen-Jessie Ware-Bratmobile trifecta).

“Chicago, is it hotter than July up in here?” Akenya said, poking at the sweltering summer day. Joined by a skilled four-piece backup band and three ebullient backup vocalists, Akenya was a total maestra leading the ensemble into a harmonious delivery of gospel, R&B, soul, hip-hop and jazz.

PITCHFORKDAY3-072224-13.jpg

Akenya performs on the last day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times

Her reputation as a go-to music director for a slew of contemporaries (including Chicago rapper Noname) and also a frequent collaborator of Chance the Rapper and even Mavis Staples preceded Akenya’s set, as she came into her own well-deserved spotlight. “Is it alright if I move over to the piano and get a little intimate?” she asked before showing off another of her talents.

Among the standouts of the set was the new single “Hades Moon,” which appeared to be a live debut. It will be included on her forthcoming debut LP “Moon in the 4th,” alluded to with the celestial imagery in the backdrop behind the musical outfit. There was also her biggest single to date, “Decay,” delivered with aplomb. “Thank you all for over a million streams,” she said to preface the song.

Exiting the stage with the same confidence she entered it, Akenya left little doubt she will be one of the next musical names to hit big. —Selena Fragassi

Nala Sinephro

Playing the Blue Stage at 2:45 p.m., check back for a review.

Model/Actriz

Playing the Red Stage at 3:20 p.m., check back for a review.

Grandmaster Flash

Playing the Red Stage at 5:15 p.m., check back for a review.

MUNA

Playing the Green Stage at 6:15 p.m., check back for a review.

Les Savy Fav

Playing the Blue Stage at 7:45 p.m., check back for a review.

