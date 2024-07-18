The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 20, 2024
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-89.jpg

Black Pumas performs on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Pitchfork Music Festival Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Black Pumas: Pitchfork Day 1 review

By  Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
   

In another life, if Eric Burton wasn’t already the incomparable frontman of Austin neo soul band The Black Pumas, he might’ve been a preacher.

Whether it’s the pulpit or the stage, the singer/poet/spoken word dynamo delivers the mesage with complete reverence and tons of spirit. In fact, all that was missing Friday night were some candles, incense and hearty hallelujahs to call the band’s closing set a complete service.

“Thank you for making us feel welcome every time, Chicago,” the newly blonde singer addressed the attentive crowd, instantly calling to mind the triumphant set at Lollapalooza 2021 and a triple-header at the Salt Shed back in January.

Joined by his brother-in-arms, Adrian Quesada, plus a five-piece backing band and two backup vocalists, Burton and company somehow get stronger and their message on songs like the uber hit “Colors” take on more meaning every time they perform, especially at this weird crux in American history. That song, in many ways, is the unity speech we’ve all been needing and waiting to hear. It was the perfect way to end the set, though surprisingly to a smaller crowd than expected, calling into question Pitchfork Music Festival’s pivot to more middle-of-the-road headliners this year.

Those who did remain til the end were treated to a smorgasbord of soulful songs, delivered by a charismatic former street busker and a bonafide rock orchestra, not unlike the caliber of Quesada’s other ensemble, Grupo Fantasma. The gospel of “Oct 33,” the funk of “Fire,” the knee-slap salute of “Ice Cream (Pay Phone)” and the James Brown squeals and impossible note holding on “More Than A Love Song” were all standouts. As was the poignant ballad “Angel” (from new album “Chronicles of A Diamond”) that claps back at the notion that the idea that slow songs can’t work at festivals.

But it was 2019 track “Know You Better” that brought the momentum full-circle as the band and Burton took the idea of the title to heart and became one with the people before them. As the ensemble played their hearts out, Burton took the opportunity to jump off stage and mingle in the center aisle, grabbing oustretched hands to tango, taking selfies, and wrapping his arm around strangers’ shoulders.

“Look I don’t even need security,” he said, commending the genial crowd. “Someone tickled me, though.”

