Model/Actriz celebrates LGBTQ+ Pitchfork lineup but 'it needs to increase from here'

One of the standout sets at Pitchfork Music Festival this weekend was Brooklyn post-punk provocateurs Model/Actriz who perfectly combine the performance art theatrics of frontman Cole Haden and the voluminous noise of guitarist Jack Wetmore, bassist Aaron Shapiro and drummer Ruben Radlauer.

The Sun-Times chatted with the quartet about their favorite shows of all time, an undying love of Britney Spears and “Cats,” and just what’s in the purse Haden brings on stage with him.



Q. Your dad was in the audience today, Cole. Do you have anything planned with him in Chicago this weekend?

Cole Haden: “I’m going to take my dad to MUNA.”

Q. You guys also had a Pitchfork Fest after show last night at the Empty Bottle with L’Rain. She mentioned on Instagram that she initially reached out to you guys about your joint love for the musical “Cats.” Can you talk about that connection?

CH: “She messaged us saying that — I hope I’m not calling her out on this — but that she was bullied as a child for liking ‘Cats’ so much and she resonated with my very verbal appreciation for [the production]. And if there’s anything I can do to bolster the ‘Cats’ community then I’m going to do it.”

Q. What are some memories you have of playing Chicago before Pitchfork Music Festival?

Ruben Radlauer: “We got snowed in in North Dakota last April … and had to drive 12 hours to get to our show here … we got there 30 minutes before the set at Empty Bottle and it was the best show of the tour. We love Chicago.”

Q. Pitchfork Festival has called this year one of their most LGBTQ+ lineups. Being an openly gay frontman, what does it mean to you to have that representation?

CH: “I think more gay people everywhere all the time. Like, if this is their most diverse LGBT lineup, this is the ground level and that needs to increase from here.”

Q. Your set this weekend has been one of my favorites. Given that, what are some of your favorite concerts you’ve seen?

RR: “Death Grips in 2014, 2015. It just looked like hell unfolding and it was amazing.”

CH: “Lady Gaga’s The Monster Ball. Also the David Byrne/St. Vincent tour.”

Jack Wetmore: “Nala Sinephro at Le Guess Who? Festival. I just cried, it was amazing.”

Aaron Shapiro: “In the more DJ-centric world, the first time I saw Avalon Emerson play, it blew my mind and redefined what a DJ set could be. The way she creates all these edits and all the care and preparation that goes into her curation before the set. I’ve seen her a few times and every time it’s a unique, special experience.”

Q. I saw you recently picked Britney Spears’ “Femme Fatale” album for Pitchfork’s Perfect 10 feature. Can we talk about that?

CH: “It was about time someone gave her a 10!”

RR: “She was one of my first favorite artists as a kid.”

CH: “I have that VHS of her and NSYNC.”

Cole Haden of Model/Actriz performs on the last day of Pitchfork in Union Park on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times

Q. Cole, can you share what’s in your purse that you bring onstage with you?

CH: “Today I just had a little lipstick and old perfume but sometimes there will be a Gua Sha, sometimes a throat spray.”

Q. It looked like someone in the crowd today gave you sunglasses. Does this happen a lot? What are some of the best gifts you’ve received?

CH: “Recently bread. A baguette.”

AS: “People just throw beer cans at us.”

CH: “Beer cans?”

AS: “Yeah I feel like Jack and I get beer cans and you get French bread. It’s unfair.”

Q. I know Cole is out there doing his thing as an incredible frontman, but you guys —Ruben, Jack and Aaron — have your own important role of course. How do you balance that?

JW: “Honestly it’s like Cole is the cheat code and it’s very rare to have somebody who can go grab an audience’s attention and I don’t feel like we need more credit. We work really hard and we’re proud of what we do but it’s important to recognize that.”

RR: “We’re so f*****g lucky to be here so if we’re not giving it 100% the whole time it just feels like what are we even doing here?”

CH: “I’m lucky to have three bandmates that, maybe unbeknownst to them for an hour, have a penchant for the theatrics as well.”

Q. Your debut “Dogsbody” came out in 2023 and brought about a good deal of acclaim. What do you hope listeners take from it?

JW: “S***'s hard sometimes.”

CH: “Not that misery needs company but…”

RR: “Suffering doesn’t have to be dreary.”

CH: “And part of the celebration of life is that you move past the things that are hard and your voice is singular and it’s worth being heard.”