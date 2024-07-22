The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 22, 2024
IMG_0866.jpg

Alanis Morissette (as seen on a video screen at Union Park) closes out the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival on Sunday.

Selena Fragassi/Sun-Times

Pitchfork Music Festival Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Alanis Morissette 'oughta know' how much millennials revere her after Pitchfork set

Canadian singer-songwriter, still clear-voiced and passionate, draws Union Park festival’s biggest crowd and a backup assist from MUNA.

By  Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
   

If Alanis Morissette playing God in the movie “Dogma” back in the day wasn’t convincing enough of her human divinity, her finale set at Pitchfork Fest 2024 sure sealed it. Not bad for a recovering Catholic.

In a weekend that was hit-or-miss with attendance, the Canadian songwriting queen drew not only the biggest crowd of the three days but likely one of the biggest in the history of the event. And everyone who did show up — all the while finagling a spot around the obstructive VIP platform towers that blocked out a good portion of the park’s view — collectively made those classic “Jagged Little Pill” numbers into a massive kumbaya sing-along.

Most obvious was “Ironic,” which was helped by special guest stars MUNA. As the three members came to the stage, they transformed into the same frazzled fan girls who were in the packed park. Singer Katie Gavin’s microphone even picked up her telling Alanis, “We love you so much.”

MUNA is just the latest millennial to be taken under the Gen X star’s wing; Olivia Rodrigo is another one. Halsey too. Both artists were included in a sizzle reel video that started the set for a trip down Morissette memory lane.

The inclusion of the reel effectively set the tone for the rest of the night, putting Morissette on a pedestal as a barrier-breaking singer-songwriter who meant so much to so many other coming-of-age women. She’s not only been the voice of a whole generation but a voice that spoke up and out for so many — and continues to do so.

As the first few numbers played out — “Hand in My Pocket,” “Right Through You” and “Reasons I Drink” — statistics started appearing on the video screen behind the singer and her solid backing band: “81% of women report sexual abuse in their lifetime,” “120 million girls have experienced sexual violence,” “Women only make up 10% of the world’s income” were just a few. They were followed by images of protest posters that read “pro life” and “bans off our bodies.”

Related

Where most artists over weekend, save a few, kept mum on hot topic socio-political issues, Morissette said plenty in her own way (even changing the line in “Ironic” to “it’s like meeting the man of my dreams and meeting his beautiful husband”). So by the time enduring hit “You Oughta Know” came around near the end, so much emotion had swelled up that nearly everyone contributed to the choir of the universal angst song.

It’s incredible to think that next year “Jagged Little Pill” turns 30 years old and yet the album still remains so timeless, delivered by an ageless heroine who imbues the same passion for the music as when she first wrote the songs. Not to mention the same pristine voice, the same head-on-a-swivel motions, the same great harmonica solos, the same long hair thrown about everywhere. It was the time machine we all need in times like these.

IMG_0866.jpg
Alanis Morissette (as seen on a video screen at Union Park) closes out the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival on Sunday. | Selena Fragassi
1 of 3
Young girl on woman's shoulders gives Alanis Morissette two thumbs up.
Young girl sitting on woman’s shoulders gives Alanis Morissette two thumbs up. | Angela Massino/Sun-Times
2 of 3
IMG_0868.jpg
Alanis Morissette playing the harmonica on the closing night of Pitchfork Music Festival 2024. | Selena Fragassi/Sun-Times
3 of 3
IMG_0866.jpg
Young girl on woman's shoulders gives Alanis Morissette two thumbs up.
IMG_0868.jpg

Setlist

  1. Hand in My Pocket
  2. Right Through You
  3. Reasons I Drink
  4. A Man (segue)
  5. Hands Ckean
  6. Can’t Not (segue)
  7. Lens
  8. Sorry to Myself
  9. Head Over Feet
  10. Reckoning (segue)
  11. You Learn
  12. Would Not Come (segue)
  13. Smiling
  14. I Remain (segue)
  15. Mary Jane
  16. Forgiven
  17. Ironic (with MUNA)
  18. Not the Doctor
  19. Are You Still Mad (segue)
  20. All I Really Want
  21. Sympathetic Character (segue)
  22. You Oughta Know
  23. Encore: Uninvited
  24. Encore: Thank U
All Pitchfork Reviews

Day One

Day Two

Day Three

Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Niece and I are close but she left me out of special occasion
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 22, 2024
Pitchfork Music Festival
MUNA in 'a sweet spot' as trio arrives for Pitchfork Music Festival show
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love throws during a practice session on June 4, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis.
NFL
Packers QB Jordan Love won't practice until his contract situation is settled
Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst remained optimistic the Packers and Love could reach a deal soon. He noted that Love is participating in all other team activities.
By AP
 
Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent
Bears
Bears training camp: QB Caleb Williams looks sharper, comes through in 2-minute drill
It was one of Williams’ better practices since the Bears drafted him. Fellow rookie Rome Odunze looked good, as well.
By Jason Lieser
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker appear at a campaign rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 5336 S State on Sunday.
DNC 2024
Pritzker, Durbin, Duckworth join chorus of Illinois support for Kamala Harris as president
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had been on shortlists as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden, said Monday morning said he had spoken to Harris and told her the president’s decision “came as a genuine surprise.”
By Tina Sfondeles  and Lynn Sweet
 
ISP-022824-02.JPG
News
Pedestrian killed trying to cross Bishop Ford Expressway
The person, involved in an early morning car accident Monday, was struck at 159th Street, state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
fotw07-24-24bigpikeRS.jpeg
Outdoors
Pike-on-pike action for FOTW
Matthew Lewandowski caught a big pike that attacked the little pike he was reeling in last week in Canada that adds to a family tradition of fishing and earns Fish of the Week honors.
By Dale Bowman
 