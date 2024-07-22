Alanis Morissette 'oughta know' how much millennials revere her after Pitchfork set

If Alanis Morissette playing God in the movie “Dogma” back in the day wasn’t convincing enough of her human divinity, her finale set at Pitchfork Fest 2024 sure sealed it. Not bad for a recovering Catholic.

In a weekend that was hit-or-miss with attendance, the Canadian songwriting queen drew not only the biggest crowd of the three days but likely one of the biggest in the history of the event. And everyone who did show up — all the while finagling a spot around the obstructive VIP platform towers that blocked out a good portion of the park’s view — collectively made those classic “Jagged Little Pill” numbers into a massive kumbaya sing-along.

Most obvious was “Ironic,” which was helped by special guest stars MUNA. As the three members came to the stage, they transformed into the same frazzled fan girls who were in the packed park. Singer Katie Gavin’s microphone even picked up her telling Alanis, “We love you so much.”

MUNA is just the latest millennial to be taken under the Gen X star’s wing; Olivia Rodrigo is another one. Halsey too. Both artists were included in a sizzle reel video that started the set for a trip down Morissette memory lane.

The inclusion of the reel effectively set the tone for the rest of the night, putting Morissette on a pedestal as a barrier-breaking singer-songwriter who meant so much to so many other coming-of-age women. She’s not only been the voice of a whole generation but a voice that spoke up and out for so many — and continues to do so.

As the first few numbers played out — “Hand in My Pocket,” “Right Through You” and “Reasons I Drink” — statistics started appearing on the video screen behind the singer and her solid backing band: “81% of women report sexual abuse in their lifetime,” “120 million girls have experienced sexual violence,” “Women only make up 10% of the world’s income” were just a few. They were followed by images of protest posters that read “pro life” and “bans off our bodies.”

Where most artists over weekend, save a few, kept mum on hot topic socio-political issues, Morissette said plenty in her own way (even changing the line in “Ironic” to “it’s like meeting the man of my dreams and meeting his beautiful husband”). So by the time enduring hit “You Oughta Know” came around near the end, so much emotion had swelled up that nearly everyone contributed to the choir of the universal angst song.

It’s incredible to think that next year “Jagged Little Pill” turns 30 years old and yet the album still remains so timeless, delivered by an ageless heroine who imbues the same passion for the music as when she first wrote the songs. Not to mention the same pristine voice, the same head-on-a-swivel motions, the same great harmonica solos, the same long hair thrown about everywhere. It was the time machine we all need in times like these.

Alanis Morissette (as seen on a video screen at Union Park) closes out the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival on Sunday. | Selena Fragassi 1 of 3 Young girl sitting on woman’s shoulders gives Alanis Morissette two thumbs up. | Angela Massino/Sun-Times 2 of 3 Alanis Morissette playing the harmonica on the closing night of Pitchfork Music Festival 2024. | Selena Fragassi/Sun-Times 3 of 3

