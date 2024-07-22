Brittany Howard enriches a consequential day with Pitchfork vow to 'love my enemy'

On a tumultuous day in the presidential campaign, Brittany Howard delivered a plea for unity amid division over the course of one hour on the Pitchfork Music Festival’s Red Stage.

“We are brothers and sisters, each and every one / I promise to love my enemy,” the singer, songwriter and Alabama Shakes frontwoman said Sunday on stage, speaking as much as she was singing during “13th Century Metal.” “I am dedicated to oppose those whose will is to divide us.”

“13th Century Metal,” from her 2019 solo debut “Jaime,” came late in the set, standing out as a highlight.

Backed by arguably the single tightest backing band of the weekend, a terrific seven-piece ensemble, Howard stood off to the side of the stage as the performance began, nodding along in approval as the group offered up a jazz-fueled early interlude. “All I wanna do is be connected to you,” she explained as the song concluded, stressing the importance of kindness during turbulent times.

Throughout her set, Howard and company masterfully incorporated elements of funk, rock, gospel, soul, R&B, jazz and dream pop.

“It’s so, so great to be back. I drove through the night. I said, ‘I ain’t missing this one!’ So, I’m gonna give it all I got,” Howard said on the Pitchfork stage, setting up “Stay High.”

While the studio take on the track is good, Sunday’s live version was exceptional, with throbbing bass and ethereal keys driving the live performance.

From her sophomore solo studio effort, February’s “What Now,” that album’s title track took on a poppier, more rocking feel in the live setting, wrapping up Sunday’s slate of performances on the Red Stage as Howard departed, blowing kisses from each side of the stage. —Jim Ryan