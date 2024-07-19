The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork 2024 in photos

Pitchfork Music Festival returns to Union Park on July 19-21. See the latest photos from the Sun-Times.

By Sun-Times staff | July 19, 2024 at 4:07 PM
Kayla Brill, left, and Lindsey Hardison enjoy some wine while sitting on a blanket in Union Park during the first day of Pitchfork, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Festival goers watch Black Duck perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
Festival goers enjoy Angry Blackmen on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Payton Reich/Sun-Times
New large VIP viewing platforms sit in front of the Green stage obscuring the view of the stage around the lawn of Union Park on the first day of Pitchfork Friday, July 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Festival goers beat the heat by taking shade the trees at Union Park during the first day of Pitchfork, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
New large VIP viewing platforms sit in front of the Green and Red stages obscuring the view of the stage around the lawn of Union Park on the first day of Pitchfork Friday, July 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Festival goers enjoy Angry Blackmen on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times
