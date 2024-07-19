Pitchfork 2024 in photos

Kayla Brill, left, and Lindsey Hardison enjoy some wine while sitting on a blanket in Union Park during the first day of Pitchfork, Friday, July 19, 2024. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festival goers watch Black Duck perform on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. Peyton Reich/ Sun-Times

Festival goers enjoy Angry Blackmen on the first day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Friday, July 19, 2024. Payton Reich/Sun-Times

New large VIP viewing platforms sit in front of the Green stage obscuring the view of the stage around the lawn of Union Park on the first day of Pitchfork Friday, July 19, 2024. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festival goers beat the heat by taking shade the trees at Union Park during the first day of Pitchfork, Friday, July 19, 2024. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

New large VIP viewing platforms sit in front of the Green and Red stages obscuring the view of the stage around the lawn of Union Park on the first day of Pitchfork Friday, July 19, 2024. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times