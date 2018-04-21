In Episode 11 of “Zebra Sisters,” a podcast about race relations hosted by columnist Mary Mitchell and former reporter Leslie Baldacci, the hosts discuss the arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks, and the company’s plans to hold diversity training for all employees.
Anti-racism and diversity trainer Glenn Singleton joins the hosts with insight on whether or not diversity training makes a difference in changing unconsciously racist behavior.
The hosts wrap up the episode by reviewing some additional racial clashes this week, including racist and anti-Semitic graffiti at Depauw University, high school students with Confederate flags in Michigan, and protests planned for a Sons of Confederate Veterans memorial service at a South Side cemetery where famous African Americas are buried.