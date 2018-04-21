‘Zebra Sisters’ discuss Starbucks arrests, diversity training in Ep. 11

Protesters gather outside of a Starbucks in Philadelphia, Sunday, April 15, 2018, where two black men were arrested Thursday after employees called police to say the men were trespassing. The arrest prompted accusations of racism on social media. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson posted a lengthy statement Saturday night, calling the situation "disheartening" and that it led to a "reprehensible" outcome. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

In Episode 11 of “Zebra Sisters,” a podcast about race relations hosted by columnist Mary Mitchell and former reporter Leslie Baldacci, the hosts discuss the arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks, and the company’s plans to hold diversity training for all employees.

Anti-racism and diversity trainer Glenn Singleton joins the hosts with insight on whether or not diversity training makes a difference in changing unconsciously racist behavior.

The hosts wrap up the episode by reviewing some additional racial clashes this week, including racist and anti-Semitic graffiti at Depauw University, high school students with Confederate flags in Michigan, and protests planned for a Sons of Confederate Veterans memorial service at a South Side cemetery where famous African Americas are buried.

