‘Zebra Sisters’ call out R. Kelly, Kanye West for ‘twisted’ racial comments

Leslie Baldacci (left) and Mary Mitchell, of the Zebra Sisters podcast, in the Chicago Sun-Times studio, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hosts Mary Mitchell and Leslie Baldacci call out Camille Cosby, R. Kelly and Kanye West for their “twisted” views of America’s racial history in the latest episode of “Zebra Sisters,” a podcast about race relations.

This comes after Cosby and Kelly have both claimed to be victims of public lynchings, while West has called slavery a “choice.”

Then, the hosts discuss their favorite and least favorite points in Kesiena Boom’s “100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating for People of Color.”

Among the points Leslie reads out loud is No. 16: “Don’t question someone’s blackness if they’re light-skinned. It’s not your place. Other black people can make sure that light-skinned black people are cognizant of their privilege,” and Mary explains why she doesn’t agree.

