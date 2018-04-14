‘Zebra Sisters’ discuss MLK’s legacy, mortality in Ep. 10

In Episode 10 of “Zebra Sisters,” a podcast about race relations hosted by columnist Mary Mitchell and former reporter Leslie Baldacci, the hosts reflect on the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and try to come to terms with mortality.

Mary and Leslie discuss where they were when King was assassinated 50 years ago, and the impact his work has had on their lives. Leslie shares the commitment she made to raising her family in a racially integrated neighborhood because of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, and Mary shares why she was always been skeptical of the “dream.”

Leslie tells Mary about how Hawaii became the 8th jurisdiction in the country to allow assisted suicide. The hosts both share experiences they have had of watching a loved one suffer before death. Leslie shares a pact she made with her friends, while Mary reveals a recent epiphany she had regarding death.

From there, the hosts revisit aging and dealing with the loss of beauty. Leslie shares her anti-aging beauty secrets.

Episode 10 concludes with Leslie asking Mary a question for her to answer in episode 11: “How do you pronounce WYPIPO?”

