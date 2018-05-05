‘Zebra Sisters’ discuss how to overcome racial bias in Chicago

Leslie Baldacci (left) and Mary Mitchell, of the Zebra Sisters podcast, in the Chicago Sun-Times sound booth, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hosts Mary Mitchell and Leslie Baldacci explore how racial bias and stereotypes can be overcome through diverse neighbors and interracial friendships in the latest episode of “Zebra Sisters,” a podcast about race relations.

Joining the hosts is Linda Gartz, author of “Redlined: A Memoir of Race, Change and Fractured Community in 1960s Chicago,” who shares what her white family learned while living in West Garfield Park on the West Side, alongside black and Mexican families.

Another guest, Deborah Hayter, explains what it was like to grow up in a black family on the North Side and attend an all-white Catholic school.

Then, Leslie reflects on her story about the racial profiling of her daughter and friends, and apologizes for her “white privilege” point of view.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate the podcast.