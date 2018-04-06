‘Zebra Sisters’ discuss racial profiling at Water Tower Place in Ep. 9

Kevin Berry, EVP, Human Resources & Communications for GGP and Dr. Carla Hightower, Certified Integrative Health Coach, appeared on the Zebra Sisters podcast. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

In episode 9 of “Zebra Sisters,” a podcast about race relations hosted by columnist Mary Mitchell and former reporter Leslie Baldacci, the hosts discuss an incident of racial profiling at Chicago’s Water Tower Place.

The hosts are joined by two guests: Carla Hightower witnessed a group of black teenage boys being expelled, and Kevin Berry is an executive at General Growth Properties, which owns the mall.

After admitting wrongdoing, Berry shares steps the management company is taking to change policies and prevent racial profiling from happening again.

RELATED: New Sun-Times podcast ‘Zebra Sisters’ tackles race relations with candor, humor

Then, Mary and Leslie talk about implicit bias. The hosts describe how they’ve profiled people, and Mary talks about the shame she feels when she realizes she has profiled someone.

In episode 8, Leslie asked Mary if she had ever dated outside her race. Mary describes a relationship she had with a man in the 70s, and why the relationship ended.

And Mary asks Leslie why she continues to live in a neighborhood that has become predominantly black. The answer will be in episode 10.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate the podcast.