The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Police Reform News Chicago

Chicago police misconduct files will soon be made public. ‘This is a huge step forward for transparency’

The move brings light to a disciplinary process that has long faced criticism for being secretive and overly lenient.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Chicago police misconduct files will soon be made public. ‘This is a huge step forward for transparency’
Chicago police

Chicago police

Sun-Times file

The Chicago Police Department announced Thursday that records of all misconduct investigations will soon be made public, bringing light to a disciplinary process that has long faced criticism for being secretive and overly lenient.

The department and the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability vowed in a statement to work together in the coming weeks to create a policy that allows for the release of disciplinary records maintained by the Bureau of Internal Affairs.

“This is a huge step forward for transparency,” said Anthony Driver Jr., the commission president. “BIA handles some of the most serious cases of alleged police misconduct and for decades, we’ve been in the dark about those cases.”

Related

The city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountably, a civilian-led agency that investigates a wide range of police misconduct, already makes its final reports available through a public portal.

COPA’s jurisdiction centers on police shootings and deaths in custody, as well as allegations of domestic violence, excessive force and sexual misconduct.

BIA’s caseloads includes probes involving allegations of criminal conduct, complaints of civil rights violations and claims made in lawsuits against officers.

The city’s police disciplinary system has historically been mired in controversy and has recently been expanded based on public outcry for more civilian oversight.

Thursday’s vow to bolster transparency was sparked by Police Supt. Larry Snelling’s unusual decision to publicly release a report that cleared eight officers linked to the Oath Keepers, a militia group at the center of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Related

Driver raised the prospect of releasing all BIA reports in a similar manner, and the department and commission began working on a tentative agreement.

Snelling acknowledged that police officials “need to be clear and open when we get it right and when we get it wrong.”

“And when someone makes a complaint about one of our officers, they deserve to know how that case got resolved,” he added. “Transparency benefits everyone and makes us a better department.”

As it stands, CPD doesn’t have the staff to move forward with redacting and posting closing reports that include details about evidence, an overview of BIA’s investigation and a summary of the bureau’s findings and disciplinary recommendations.

“Once these resources are obtained, CPD commits to publicly post these full summary reports,” according to the statement, which doesn’t include a timeline.

For now, the department will allow members of the public to more easily search for less revealing documents on specific misconduct cases, known as administrative summary reports.

Those records can only be found using a case number, but will soon be searchable using an officer’s name and star number.

Driver said making police records more accessible “will allow us to better understand the accountability system and assess how well it is working.”

“This isn’t about being transparent when someone thinks it helps them,” Driver said. “This is about making systemic change to require greater transparency all the time.”

Next Up In News
Family of man killed by Elk Grove Village police files wrongful death lawsuit
City to reopen Roseland mental health clinic, add services elsewhere — ‘because it's gonna save lives’
Suicide assistance drugs imported into Chicago area from Mexico, feds say
Woman who helped mother strangle Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cut baby from womb gets 30 years in prison
Chicago's top watchdog raises alarms about police tactics for protests during Democratic convention
Los habitantes de Chicago acuden masivamente a la orilla del lago con la apertura de las playas para el verano
The Latest
A mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez at South Newberry Avenue and West 16th Street in Pilsen.
Crime
Woman who helped mother strangle Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cut baby from womb gets 30 years in prison
Barely speaking above a whisper and fighting tears, Desiree Figueroa told Judge Peggy Chiampas that she was sorry. “I could never apologize for what I did enough at all,” she said. “That’s all, judge, thank you.”
By Matthew Hendrickson  and Andy Grimm
 
Carl Van Vechten (American, 1880–1964) ,Georgia O'Keeffe, June 5, 1936, Gelatin silver print. Image and sheet: 24.5 × 19.1 cm (9 5/8 × 7 1/2 in.) Philadelphia Museum of Art, gift of John Mark Lutz, 1965. Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Summer Guide
Georgia O'Keeffe exhibit at Art Institute finds the artist in a New York state of mind
Many people who know the independent-minded, proto-feminist’s iconic paintings of flowers and the American Southwest are likely to be surprised that from 1925-30 she primarily also created 25 or so scenes of Manhattan, where she was living at the time.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) reacts after Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) made a motion to censure Ramirez-Rosa during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Give Ald. Ramirez-Rosa a leadership post on City Council again
Carlos has been instrumental in fostering consensus to enact significant policy wins on civilian police oversight and higher wages for tipped workers, a national activist writes. Ramirez-Rosa deserves to be restored to a leadership role on City Council.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Your Monster, starring Melissa Barrera and Tommy Dewey; Photo credit_ Will Stone.jpeg
Movies and TV
Screenings for Sundance Institute X Chicago announced
Chicago is the only U.S. city to host the event outside of Park City, Utah, home to the annual Sundance Film Festival.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
bear-s1-108-md-00941photo-matt-dinerstein-f.jpg
Movies and TV
'The Bear' on cable: FX to show Season 1 of hit Chicago show next week
Trailer for upcoming third season shows Carmy presenting his ‘non-negotiables.’
By Darel Jevens
 