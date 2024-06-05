The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
How the seizure of a woman's purple gun led to a Chicago police corruption scandal

Lakisha German said she knew there was “B.S. going on” when an officer took her handgun and told her, “This never happened.”

By  Tom Schuba and Frank Main
   
Lakisha German

Lakisha German’s complaint about her handgun being seized by Chicago police sparked a lengthy misconduct probe into a group of tactical officers who now face dismissal.

Provided

On a rainy night in October 2021, Lakisha German was standing at a Far South Side bus stop with her boyfriend and two children when an unmarked Chicago police SUV drove by and doubled back.

As two officers approached, they made it clear they were looking for guns. Feeling she had nothing to hide, German pointed to the little purple Ruger she had tucked inside her fanny pack.

One of the officers grabbed the handgun, then made an unnerving comment. “We understand why you have this weapon. We’ll let you go,” recalled German, a legal gun owner who didn’t have a license to carry publicly. “This never happened.”

