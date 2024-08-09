The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 9, 2024
Police Reform Metro/State Politics

Downstate sheriff retiring after deputy he hired was charged with murder for shooting Sonya Massey

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell announced his retirement Friday. Massey’s father had repeatedly called for Campbell to resign for hiring Sean Grayson as a deputy in the central Illinois county.

By  AP
   
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell announced Friday that he will retire no later than Aug. 31.

Melissa Winder/AP

Share

SPRINGFIELD — A Downstate sheriff who hired the deputy charged in the death of Sonya Massey announced Friday that he will retire, five weeks after the 36-year-old Black woman was fatally shot in her home.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, who won the office in 2018, said politics stood in the way of his effectiveness as sheriff and suggested he and his family had received death threats. Campbell, a 30-year veteran of the department, had previously said he did “not intend to step down.”

“We must honor the life of Sonya Massey by ensuring that no one else falls victim to such tragic and senseless action. That has been my sincere mission since that fateful day,” Campbell said in a statement. “But it has become clear that the current political climate has made it nearly impossible for me to continue effectively in my role.”

A Republican, the 60-year-old Campbell said he would vacate his office no later than Aug. 31.

Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, demanded this week that Campbell step aside, saying he had not provided answers to questions about how Sean Grayson became a deputy in the central Illinois county that’s home to the state capital of Springfield. Grayson, 30, was fired after being indicted on murder and other charges in Massey’s July 6 killing.

Friday, Pritzker’s office said the governor had not been in contact with the sheriff since Peirkwe issued that demand.

Previously, Massey’s father, James Wilburn, called Campbell “an embarrassment” and called for him to quit.

Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his defense attorney has previously declined to comment on the case.

Authorities said that after Massey called 911 to report a suspected prowler, two deputies went to her residence in Springfield, about 200 miles southwest of Chicago.

Related

Sheriff’s body camera video released on July 22 confirmed prosecutors’ earlier account of the tense moment when Grayson yelled across a kitchen counter at Massey to set down a pot of hot water. When he then threatened to shoot the unarmed woman, Massey ducked and briefly rose, and Grayson fired his pistol at her. Massey was hit three times, with a fatal shot to her head.

Massey was killed by a bullet that entered just beneath her left eye, according to autopsy findings. Those findings confirmed information previously disclosed by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, including that Massey’s death was a homicide.

When Grayson was fired, Campbell said it was evident the deputy “did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards.”

Campbell said during a Department of Justice community listening session on July 29 that he would not resign but asked for the forgiveness of Massey’s mother, saying “I offer up no excuses.”

“We failed. We did not do our jobs. We failed Sonya. We failed Sonya’s family and friends,” Campbell said with emotion at Union Baptist Church in Springfield, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported.

Related

Illinois law enforcement records show that Grayson’s policing career began with six jobs in four years. That career included short stints as a part-time officer at three small police departments and a full-time job at a fourth department as well as working full time at two sheriff’s offices, all in central Illinois.

Before Grayson began his policing career, he was kicked out of the Army for the first of two drunken driving convictions in which he had a weapon in his car, authorities said. But that didn’t stop multiple law enforcement agencies from giving him a badge. Grayson was convicted twice within a year of driving under the influence.

Law enforcement experts say those convictions plus his previous employment record should have raised serious questions when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department hired him in May 2023.

“This man (Grayson) should have never had a badge,” Wilburn said. “And he should have never had a gun. He should have never been given the opportunity to kill my child.”

As he campaigned for the job, Campbell said he worked for the sheriff’s office for more than 24 years as a deputy before retiring in 2016. He ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2014 but won four years later.

At a news conference in Springfield, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Massey’s family, said that the Justice Department had opened an investigation into the incident, “which is welcome, because there have been some concerns and revelations by the family that we think need to be investigated.” He said he did not know the scope of the probe.

The Department of Justice has only said it “is aware of and assessing the circumstances surrounding the tragic officer-involved death” and said it “will continue to track the criminal case.”

Grayson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct charges. He was being held without bond in the Sangamon County Jail. If convicted, he faces prison sentences of 45 years to life for murder, six to 30 years for battery and two to five years for misconduct.

This story was reported by John O’Connor and Rick Callahan of the Associated Press. Sun-Times reporter Tina Sfondeles contributed.

Share
Next Up In News
More than 1,700 University of Illinois nurses to go on 7-day strike later this month
Woman found in O'Hare Airport conveyor belt machinery died by suicide
Mujer muere atrapada en cinta de equipaje de Aeropuerto Internacional O’Hare
Deputy slain at gas station remembered at funeral as 'hero' and 'protector'
Jueza levanta prohibición sobre el uso de celulares en la corte tras hacer amenaza con pena de cárcel
Woman shot in Avondale when gunfire erupts after 3-car crash — 'I tried to help her'
The Latest
OHARE-DEATH-ABC7.png
La Voz Chicago
Mujer muere atrapada en cinta de equipaje de Aeropuerto Internacional O’Hare
Los bomberos descubrieron a la mujer enredada en un sistema de cinta transportadora en una sala de equipaje.
By Mary Norkol
 
Screenshot 2024-08-08 at 5.44.01 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Los Blue Angels vuelan sobre Chicago desde el jueves para el Air & Water Show
El Air & Water Show es un evento anual que atrae a más de un millón de personas a la orilla del lago para ver todo tipo de trucos en el cielo y sobre el Lago Michigan.
By Mary Norkol
 
Robert Almodovar stands outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Thursday.
La Voz Chicago
Jueza levanta prohibición sobre el uso de celulares en la corte tras hacer amenaza con pena de cárcel
Un asistente legal dijo que está considerando presentar una denuncia ante la agencia de supervisión judicial del estado. “Sentí que era una ‘bully’”, dijo. “¿Cómo puede hacer esto?”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
AVONDALEUBER-081024-7.jpg
Crime
Woman shot in Avondale when gunfire erupts after 3-car crash — 'I tried to help her'
The 19-year-old woman was hospitalized in good condition. Police are seeking three people who left a minivan to shoot at one of the cars involved in the early Friday morning crash.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
PRITZKERBEER-05.jpg
DNC 2024
Pritzker serves up a cold one, debuts JBeer — two new Chicago craft beers for Democratic convention events
The governor, who is rarely seen with a drink in his hand, walked around Centennial Crafted Beer and Eatery in River North two-fisted — a West Coast IPA by Sketchbook Brewing in one hand and a Mexican-style lager by Alter Brewing in the other.
By Tina Sfondeles
 