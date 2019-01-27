01/27/2019, 10:21am 13th Ward candidate for alderman: Marty Quinn The municipal election for Chicago will be held Feb. 26. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times Subscribe for unlimited digital access.Try one month for $1! Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1! Subscribe Print subscriber? By Sun-Times Editorial Board The Sun-Times Editorial Board asked 13th Ward alderman Marty Quinn to complete a candidate questionnaire to find out his views on a range of issues facing the city and his ward. Quinn did not respond to our request. RELATED Also running for 13th Ward alderman: David J. Krupa SUN-TIMES 2019 CHICAGO VOTING GUIDE Sun-Times Editorial Board