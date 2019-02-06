ENDORSEMENT: Eddie Johnson III for 16th Ward alderman

South Side

If you live in the 16th Ward, your choices for alderman are not the best. The incumbent, Toni Foulkes, hasn’t done much. Her most prominent opponent, Stephanie Coleman, declined to sit for an endorsement interview. A Coleman staffer said we should just read the candidate’s questionnaire and endorse her on that basis. But candidates don’t always fill out their own questionnaires. When Coleman sat for an interview four years ago — when she first ran for this job — it became clear she was unfamiliar with at least some of the responses in her own questionnaire. So, no, we can’t do that. Our endorsement goes to Englewood resident Eddie Johnson III, an educator with the Chicago Public Schools. He’s personable and sincere in his desire to be a public servant. He has served as a community representative on a Local School Council, chaired a subcommittee of his local C.A.P.S. program, and overseen as a volunteer a small non-profit group that provides daycare and senior services. Also running is Kenny Doss II, Latasha M. Sanders and Jeffrey L. Lewis.

RELATED