16th Ward candidate for alderman: Latasha M. Sanders

Voters in Chicago will go to the polls Feb. 26. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Sun-Times Editorial Board sent the candidates running for 16th Ward alderman a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the city and their ward. Latasha M. Sanders did not submit responses.

