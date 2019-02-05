ENDORSEMENT: Proco ‘Joe’ Moreno for 1st Ward alderman

Four years ago, we endorsed Proco “Joe” Moreno for re-election but said he can be an annoying guy, and we’re doing it again. Moreno has been a leader in pushing for affordable housing, and he was the force behind an ordinance that requires employers to give part-time employees paid sick days. In today’s gig economy, the ordinance was a small victory for fast-food workers and coffeehouse baristas. One of Moreno’s opponents, Daniel La Spata, recently produced a Friends of the Parks report that claims, based on dubious research, that there are significant racial disparities in park district services. His work was not convincing. We’ll repeat the advice we offered Moreno four years ago: Dial it down, man. No, that woman should not have parked in the bike lane back in June, but flashing your goofy alderman’s badge and yelling at her was silly. Also, a story broke on Tuesday that the police are looking into whether Moreno filed a false report involving a stolen car. We’ll all just have to keep an eye on that one.

