 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

11 states sue to block Biden’s business vaccine mandate

The lawsuit argues that the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government.

By David A. Lieb | AP
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa.
New OSHA regulations mandate that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus weekly.
AP file

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Attorneys general in 11 states filed suit Friday against President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging a new vaccine requirement for workers at companies with more than 100 employees.

The lawsuit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argues that the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government.

“This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise,” said the court filing by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, one of several Republicans vying for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat next year.

New regulations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job. The requirement is to kick in Jan. 4. Failure to comply could result in penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

Schmitt said Missouri has 3,443 private employers who could be covered by the vaccine requirement, with nearly 1.3 million employees.

He said he sued “to protect personal freedoms, preserve Missouri businesses, and push back on bureaucratic tyrants who simply want power and control.”

The Biden administration has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic. A White House spokeswoman said Thursday that the mandate was intended to halt the spread of a disease that has claimed more than 750,000 lives in the U.S.

Missouri was joined in the lawsuit by the Republican attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The office of Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, also joined in the suit, along with several private, nonprofit and religious employers.

The Daily Wire, a conservative media company, filed a challenge in federal court on Thursday. So did companies in Michigan and Ohio represented by a conservative advocacy law firm.

Next Up In Politics

The Latest

Dear Abby: Neighbor insists we shovel her driveway after every snowfall

When she feels like it, she hands the man $10 for his labor.

By Abigail Van Buren

‘Dexter: New Blood’ lacks the vitality of original serial-killer show

In overwrought comeback series, Michael C. Hall’s sociopath is living clean in upstate New York and haunted by a new family ghost.

By Richard Roeper

Indicted alderman taps clout contractor on city-financed Bridgeport project as a character witness

Patrick Daley Thompson’s friend Michael Meagher is president of McHugh Construction, which is restoring the old Ramova Theatre with City Hall’s financial backing.

By Tim Novak and Robert Herguth

Stephen Carlson, Chicago lawyer who mentored Michelle Obama at Sidley Austin, dead at 70

‘I just treated Michelle as I would have anybody,’ he once wrote. ‘I regard it as simply what a Princeton gentleman should do to anyone who asks for his help.’

By Maureen O'Donnell

1 killed and 11 others wounded — including 16-year-old girl — in Chicago Thursday

The fatal attack occurred in East Garfield Park on the West Side where one person was fatally shot and another wounded.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to in-person event, with concert and fireworks

Last year’s celebration was a virtual affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event features Brian McKnight as the music headliner.

By Miriam Di Nunzio