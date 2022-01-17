Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin jumps into GOP Illinois primary for governor

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin jumped into the GOP Illinois primary for governor on Monday, becoming the fifth candidate to compete for the nomination to run against Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Irvin tapped Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, as his running mate for lieutenant governor. Bourne, who’s served in the Illinois House since February 2015, is an assistant Republican Leader.

Irvin announced his candidacy when his website irvinbourne.com went live around noon.

Key to Irvin’s strategy for prevailing in the June 28 GOP primary is for the Army veteran, former prosecutor, and suburban elected official to collect Republican votes in heavily populated northern Illinois: Chicago, suburban Cook County and the collar counties of Kane, Lake, DuPage, McHenry and Will.

In 2020, Joe Biden handily beat Donald Trump in every collar county except McHenry.

Though downstate Illinois is heavily Republican, Irvin’s campaign expects some 60% of the GOP primary vote to come the Chicago area. The suburbs will be a central primary battleground.

Irvin intends to make crime an issue. He said on his website, “Crime has exploded under J.B. Pritzker’s watch. In 2021, Chicago experienced its deadliest year in 25 years, with more murders than any other city in America. Cook County exceeded 1,000 murders, and Illinois’ crime rate continues to surpass the national rate. People do not feel safe in Illinois. So what has J.B. Pritzker done?”

Irvin became Aurora’s first Black mayor when he won his initial term on April 4, 2017. Before becoming mayor, he served on the Aurora City Council.

After graduating from East Aurora High School, Irvin enlisted in the Army. He served in in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. His undergraduate degree is from Robert Morris University and his law degree is from the Northern Illinois University School of Law.

Irvin, born March 29, 1970, was a prosecutor working in the Cook County and Kane County State’s Attorney’s offices before starting a private practice in Aurora.

Irvin was recruited to run — and his campaign organized by — a network of GOP political operatives with ties to former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner and ex-Sen. Mark Kirk.

The rest of the “Irvin slate” consists of former Central District of Illinois U.S. Attorney John Milhiser for secretary of state; state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, for state treasurer; Deerfield attorney Steve Kim for attorney general; and McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi for comptroller.

Milhiser faces a primary with his main competition state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington.

Republicans putting together the “Irvin slate” did not recruit a primary candidate to run for Senate, where Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth is seeking a second term.

Irvin is seen as immediately politically viable because his campaign may get a boost from billionaire Ken Griffin.

On Friday, Pritzker, also a billionaire, put $90 million of his own money into his re-election campaign, on top of $35 million he added last March. He spent $171.5 million of his own money on his 2018 campaign.

Leading the Irvin project is Kirk alum Mike Zolnierowicz, a former chief of staff for Rauner who worked on the successful 2020 campaign, fueled by Griffin’s millions, to defeat Pritzker’s bid for a graduated income tax.

With Irvin’s name in play since December, Pritzker’s team, the Democratic Party of Illinois and the Democratic Governor’s Association have been steadfastly linking him to Rauner and Griffin.

Mayors are elected in Aurora (as in Chicago) without party labels. Irvin pulled Democratic primary ballots in 2014, 2016 and 2020 - a matter that may not play well with the GOP base, who show up to vote in primaries. Irvin’s challenge will be to win support from conservatives who don’t like party hopping - when they have other options.

In Illinois, voters decide on the party primary they want to vote in when they request a primary ballot. Voters do not have to register a party affiliation in advance of the primary.

Griffin has said he is “all in”to defeat Pritzker; he faced a problem in that the none of the four men already in the primary - state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia; former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo and business executives Gary Rabine of Bull Valley and Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg – were seen as capable of beating the governor.

While a very conservative, anti-abortion, anti-mask mandates candidate may win the June primary, a nominee with that profile may have trouble getting crossover votes from swing and independent voters in the suburbs in a general election against Pritzker.

The DGA produced a video it was circulating on Monday, before Irvin’s announcement, with clips of him with Pritzker praising him as a “great friend” who helped guide the state through the COVID-19 pandemic while “making Black and brown communities a priority for health care equity.”

The DGA said in a release, “Now, Irvin is attempting a complete 180, entering the Illinois GOP primary with the backing of billionaire Ken Griffin in an attempt to reboot the catastrophic governorship of Bruce Rauner.”