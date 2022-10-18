Watch: Pritzker and Bailey gubernatorial debate
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, are set to face each other Tuesday night in their second televised gubernatorial debate.
The 60-minute televised debate will air on WGN-TV and be broadcast throughout Illinois on various Nexstar stations.
