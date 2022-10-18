The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Politics News Chicago

Watch: Pritzker and Bailey gubernatorial debate

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, are set to face each other Tuesday night in their second televised gubernatorial debate.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
State Sen. Darren Bailey, left; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right.

Facebook; Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times file

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, will face off Tuesday evening in their second televised gubernatorial debate.

The 60-minute televised debate will air on WGN-TV and be broadcast throughout Illinois on various Nexstar stations.

