Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis takes helm of Illinois Supreme Court

Mary Jane Theis on Wednesday began her term as chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court — succeeding Anne Burke and taking the helm at a critical time with two other seats on the court at play.

Theis is the fourth woman to serve as chief justice following the late Justice Mary Ann McMorrow, Justice Rita B. Garman and Justice Burke. Burke’s tenure as chief justice ended on Tuesday although she will remain on the bench until Nov. 30.

Theis has already begun her three-year term but the Illinois Supreme Court will hold a ceremonial installation ceremony on Nov. 14 in Springfield.

In a statement, Theis thanked her colleagues for the opportunity and congratulated Burke for her leadership during the pandemic.

“I look forward to working with the bench, bar and community at large to further the Court’s mission of providing access to equal justice, ensuring judicial integrity and upholding the rule of law,” Theis said. “Our goal continues to be increasing public trust and confidence in the courts.”

Although Democrats have controlled the state Supreme Court since 1969, Republicans hope to flip two seats on the ballot this November. Victories could change the court at a high-stakes time with abortion and gun control in the spotlight.

Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran, a Republican, is running against Democratic Lake County Judge Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford in the 2nd Supreme Court District. The race for the 3rd District pits appointed state Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Burke, a Republican, against Appellate Justice Mary Kay O’Brien.

Theis won election to a full term on the Illinois Supreme Court in 2012 after being appointed to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Thomas R. Fitzgerald. She began her career as an assistant public defender in Cook County and began her judicial career in 1983 as a Cook County associate judge.

A Chicago native, Theis is the daughter of Cook Cook Circuit Judge Kenneth R. Wendt. A member of numerous legal associations, Theis is also the president of the Illinois Judges Association as well as president and founding member of the Illinois Judges Foundation.

Burke in September announced her retirement after having served as chief justice since 2019. She has been on the court since 2006. Burke won her first 10-year term in 2008 and another in 2018.

Anne Burke’s husband, Ald. Ed. Burke, is scheduled to go on trial for federal racketeering charges in November 2023. The longest-serving alderman in Chicago history, who is now 78, would be seeking a record 15th term if he chooses to seek reelection next year.

Burke’s successor on the court is Justice Joy V. Cunningham, who will be sworn in on Dec. 1.