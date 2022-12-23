Massive spending bill — with lots of Illinois projects — passes House, Senate; sent to Biden to sign

WASHINGTON — In the last vote for 2022, the House on Friday passed a $1.7 trillion spending package — including dozens of Illinois projects — sending the measure to President Joe Biden to sign.

The measure, often referred to as the “Omnibus” bill because the appropriations cover a very wide range of government activities, was approved on a 225-201 roll call vote. Nine Republicans — including Illinois members Adam Kinzinger and Rodney Davis, both lame ducks — joined Democrats in passing the measure.

There’s a phrase in this town, “Vote No and Hope Yes,” that describes the actions of two other Illinois Republicans, Reps. Darin LaHood and Mike Bost. They voted against the bill, even though it included funding for projects in their districts — funding they had requested.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., voted against the bill — but did not ask for any projects for her district.

These projects used to be called “earmarks,” a word that came to be associated with unneeded spending.

That’s why, when it returned after an absence of some 10 years, this targeted spending for a House district or a state was renamed Community Project Funding. Giving members — who know their districts and states the best — the power to control a sliver of federal spending is, for a practical matter, a powerful tool used to forge bi-partisan deals on legislation. When the Republicans take control of the House on Jan. 3, the future of this member-directed earmark spending will be in doubt.

Here’s a look at some Illinois members of Congress and the Chicago-area “community project spending” they backed.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

• $2 million to the University of Illinois-Chicago School of Public Health to a community-driven air monitoring program, part of an environmental justice program.

• $775,000 to the Haymarket Center to reduce recidivism among adults.

• $500,000 to Youth Outreach Services for pre-trial and crime prevention services for Cook County and Chicago-area youth, ages 12 to 18.

• $800,000 to Metropolitan Family Services to expand training for professionals involved in addressing and responding to incidences of gun violence.

• $500,000 to Heartland Alliance’s Rapid Employment and Development Initiative to reduce gun violence.

• $299,000 to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie for anti-bias training.

• $750,000 to Healthy Schools Campaign’s Space to Grow initiative on climate change.

• $350,000 to the city of Chicago to support staff and programming focused on helping people with disabilities who are victims of violence.

• $1 million to the city of Chicago to retrofit and install solar panels at libraries on the South and West sides.

• $450,000 to Greater Chicago Food Depository for food insecurity and hunger programs.

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill.

• $4 million to Antioch Haven Homes Foundation Ltd. to repair and renovate the fire-damaged education building connected to the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

• $3.9 million to the Green Era Renewable Energy and Urban Farm Campus.

• $2 million to Beloved Community Family Wellness Center to support a building expansion. Rush’s daughter, Lacy, serves on the board. Rush, a minister, has long been involved with the Beloved network. His office said in a statement that his funding requests — which have been public — are in “full compliance” with all rules and laws.

• $2 million to the Illinois Institute of Technology to establish a “Bronzeville Opportunity Engine” on Illinois Tech’s campus.

• $2 million to the Chicago Transit Authority for an Englewood Racine Green Line Station Feasibility Study.

• $500,000 to Chicago Public Schools for arts education.

• $500,000 to the National Museum of Gospel Music for a project at the landmarked Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill.

• $1.5 million for streetlight improvements in Harvey.

• $626,000 to the Chatham Business Association.

• $100,000 for STEM education to Mentoring Youth Through Technology in Harvey.

Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill.

• $2.9 million for the Advocate Health and Hospitals in Downers Grove.

• $500,000 for Chicago Public Schools arts education.

• $1.5 million for the Mosque Foundation Community Center Facility.

Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, D-Ill.

• $5 million for Berwyn’s 34th Street Modernization and Stormwater Management Improvements Project.

• $3 million to the Alivio Medical Center for a new community health care center in LeClaire Courts.

• $3 million for the Chicago Puerto Rican Cultural Center-Business Incubation and Support Hub.

• $1.1 million to the Erie Family Health Centers on the West Side.

• $2 million to expand community-owned co-op housing in Pilsen.

• $2 million for the Rudy Lozano Branch Library Renovation.

• $1 million for Saint Anthony Hospital pre-construction work at new location serving the West and Southwest sides.

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.

• $1.5 million for Field Museum facilities upgrades.

• $1.44 million for the 606 Trail Extension, from Ashland to Elston avenues.

• $1 million for the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center Building improvements.

• $1.1 million to the Howard Brown Health Center for a dental clinic.

• $750,000 for Lincoln Park Conservatory renovations.

• $500,000 to the Chicago Public Schools for arts education.

• $250,000 for the AIDS Foundation of Chicago.

• $750,000 for the Lincoln Park Conservatory Renovations.

• $3.2 million to the City of Northlake for a sanitary sewer project.

• $540,000 to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation for police bullet proof vests.

• $1.5 million to the Lake View YMCA for aquatics program expansions.

• $1.1 million to the Museum of Science and Industry; $595,025 to the Shedd Aquarium for STEM education.

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill.

• $1 million for five new battery-electric paratransit buses for Pace Bus.

• $1.5 million for the DuPage River Trail.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.

• $3 million for the Association for Individual Development to build a Community Mental Health Center and social services facility in Elgin.

• $2,391,407 for the Gail Borden Public Library District’s South Elgin Branch expansion.

• $2 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dundee Township a new community center to serve will provide under-resourced, minority youth in Carpentersville.

• $936,000 to the Elgin Community College to launch its Mechatronics/Automation Certificate Program.

• $750,000 for the village of Roselle to design drainage improvements.

• $600,000 for the village of Addison for infrastructure repairs and improvements.

• $600,000 for the village of Hanover Park for replacing the ultraviolet disinfection system at the village wastewater treatment plant.

• $500,000 for the Elk Grove Village Police Department for its Elk Grove Village Cares Program to fund addiction treatment.

• $500,000 for Harper College in Palatine for its Aviation Maintenance Program to provide opportunities for students in the aviation industry.

• $330,400 for village of Streamwood for the Madison Drive Bike & Pedestrian Trail.

• $166,000 for the village of Schaumburg for its electric vehicle pilot program.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.

In Chicago:

• $1.2 million for the Black Ensemble Educational Outreach Studio Theater.

• $2 million for the Broadway Armory Natatorium Swimming Pool.

• $333,000 for the Community Help Center/Muslim Women Resource Center.

• $546,859 for the RefugeeOne, for mental health and recovery support services for refugee communities, including training.

• $3.75 million for the renovation of the High Ridge YMCA.

In Evanston:

• $2 million for the Connections for the Homeless Hilda’s Place renovations.

• $1,130,845 for the Family Focus “Our Place” Building renovation.

In Skokie:

• $1,761,500 for the Skokie Valley Trail Project.

• $650,000 for the Turning Point Behavioral Health Care Center.

• $2 million to the Village of Skokie for its lead service line replacement project.

• $525,000 for the Hatzalah Chicago emergency medical service in Lincolnwood, for workforce training activities and equipment

• $7 million for the Rand Road/Kensington Road/Route 83 Intersection Improvement Project, Mount Prospect.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill. ( with Durbin)

• $750,000 to the Lake County State’s Attorney for a gun violence prevention project.

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill.

• $4 million to the Fox Valley Park District for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge spanning the Fox River.

• $3 million to DuPage Township government for a food pantry in Bolingbrook.

• $1.8 million to the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry in Aurora.

• $955,000 to Aurora University for, Foster said, “immersive learning opportunities powered by emerging technologies such as virtual reality, mixed reality, and augmented reality.”

Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.

• $1.5 million to Northern Illinois University for a microchip innovation and workforce development hub.

• $974,853 for the village of Huntley’s “Shops on Main.”

